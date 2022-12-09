Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 trailer shows glorious, schlocky action

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 has a trailer, and it looks just as explosive, action-packed, and gory as you would expect a game set in the grimdark future to be.

Revealed at the Game Awards 2022, the new trailer reintroduces viewers to Lieutenant Titus, the same hero of the first game. Previously Captain Titus, it seems the events of the first game have seen a demotion for our stalwart defender of humanity. But fear not, as he’s also been upgraded to a Primaris Space Marine -- basically, he’s now a Super-duper Space Marine.

The trailer walks us through Titus’s new adventure. Gone are the fun and dumb Orks of the first game, and in are the gribbly Tyranids. A cross between the Borg from Star Trek and Alien’s Xenomorph, in the 40K lore, Tyranids have been known for infiltrating populated human worlds with cults, and eventually taking them over, melting them down into biological goop, and building more Tyranids. It’s possible that’s what’s happened here, as the trailer shows an expansive city, apparently choked with Tyranids.

Of course, Tyranids are also known for descending in massive hivefleets and over-running planetary defenses, so it could well be either fate that’s befallen this world. Either way, it’s Titus’s job to slaughter hordes of gruesome Tyranid warriors and liberate the fallen world.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is the sequel to the 2011 game, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine. It was something of a surprise when the sequel was announced last year, given the lack of sequel news for so long. However, the sequel will launch into a vastly different marketplace. Warhammer games are doing much better than they were in 2011, with Total War: Warhammer 3 dominating the strategy space, and Warhammer 40,000: Darktide becoming a massive hit.

Space Marine 2 has seen some changes, though. Mark Strong, voice of Titus from the first game, is gone, having been replaced with Clive Standen (Vikings, Taken), and it’s now being developed by Saber Interactive. They’ve made games like Evil Dead: The Game, World War Z, and SnowRunner, and a number of ports, so it’s likely the game is in good hands.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 will release in 2023, for PC, Xbox Series X/S, and Playstation 5.