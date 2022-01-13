Warzone is crossing over with Attack on Titan

Attack on Titan might have officially come to an end, but that doesn't mean an end to its cultural significance. The giant-zombie-esque title of exploration and fantastical vertical maneuvering is crossing over With Warzone with a new operator skin, new weapon blueprints, and a range of accessories to make your characters look like they're straight out of the Survey Corps.
Set to release on January 20, this update for the game will contain:
- The Survey Corps operator skin.
- Three new weapon blueprints, including a new dual-wield melee weapon blueprint.
- A secret key weapon charm.
- One Hot Potato sticker.
- Wings of Freedom emblem.
- An Attack on Titan finisher, MVP highlight, and highlight intro.
No price has been announced for this mini DLC crossover, but it'll likely be a similar cost to previous releases -- around the 2,400 COD points range.
As VG247 points out, other upcoming COD Warzone updates include a new operator: Isabella Rosairo, and a new gun in the form of the Welgun SMG, among other exciting additions.
