Warzone is crossing over with Attack on Titan

Attack on Titan might have officially come to an end, but that doesn't mean an end to its cultural significance. The giant-zombie-esque title of exploration and fantastical vertical maneuvering is crossing over With Warzone with a new operator skin, new weapon blueprints, and a range of accessories to make your characters look like they're straight out of the Survey Corps.

Set to release on January 20, this update for the game will contain:

The Survey Corps operator skin.

Three new weapon blueprints, including a new dual-wield melee weapon blueprint.

A secret key weapon charm.

One Hot Potato sticker.

Wings of Freedom emblem.

An Attack on Titan finisher, MVP highlight, and highlight intro.

No price has been announced for this mini DLC crossover, but it'll likely be a similar cost to previous releases -- around the 2,400 COD points range.

As VG247 points out, other upcoming COD Warzone updates include a new operator: Isabella Rosairo, and a new gun in the form of the Welgun SMG, among other exciting additions.