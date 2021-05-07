World of Warcraft Burning Crusade Classic to launch on June 1

The World of Warcraft Classic experience is set to take one step closer to not being quite so classic on June 1, with the launch of WoW Classic: Burning Crusader, the first expansion in the game's history. Starting on May 18, there will be a scheduled regional maintenance, followed by a Pre-expansion Patch, before the final launch on June 1.

Burning Crusade was the very first expansion brought to Azeroth, and originally debuted in January of 2007. It brought with it the first new races, in the form of the Blood Elves and Draenei, a new planet, Outland, with plenty of quests and dungeons to explore, and heaps of new items, enemies, and cities to play with. There's also flying mounts, a new Arena PvP system, and the Jewelcrafting profession.

All of that will be coming to WoW Classic in the coming weeks, with players given the choice of whether to advance forward with their game's content, and play Burning Crusader, or move to a pure Classic Era realm, where they can maintain the very original World of Warcraft experience. Alternatively, you can clone your character to play on both.

All of this comes at no extra cost if you're already subscribed to WoW Classic.