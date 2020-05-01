Xbox Series X gameplay reveal coming on May 7

The Xbox Series X is perhaps just six months away from release, expected to debut during the holiday season 2020. But ahead of that, we are expecting to see a lot of hype from Microsoft and its partner developers, and that means new games to debut. While we've had a look at the hardware so far, we haven't seen what the games will be like. This time next week, though, we will.

The Xbox Series X is getting its first gameplay reveal on May 7, with a handful of titles shown off to make it clear just how capable this new-generation console will be. Although we only know that the list of games being shown will come from Microsoft's "global developer partners," it should be an expansive and extensive list. One of the games that will be debuted is Assassin's Creed: Valhalla. Taking the series to Nordic countries for the first time, Valhalla will have players hacking and slashing across the frozen wastes of those northern territories, looking to thwart templars and chase the secret of the Assassin's that has eluded them for over a decade of games.

“So pumped to see our partners showing us a first look at Xbox Series X gameplay next week!” Xbox marketing general manager, Aaron Greenberg, wrote on Twitter. “Also know the Xbox Game Studios teams are hard at work on some big summer plans.”

That may mean we'll get to see a quick glimpse of Halo: Infinite too.

All game reveals will take place on Thursday, May 7 at 11AM EST.