Age of Empires IV v1.0-v7.0.5976 (+11 Trainer) [FLiNG]

July 6, 2023 - 3:21pm
  • PC

Text file description: 
OPTIONS
Num 1  Edit Food
Num 2  Edit Wood
Num 3  Edit Gold
Num 4  Edit Stone
Num 5  Infinite Population
Num 6  Instant Recruit & Research
Num 7  Instant Building
Num 8  Set Game Speed
Ctrl+Num 1  Empty AI Resources
Ctrl+Num 2  AI Cant Recruit & Research
Ctrl+Num 3  AI Cant Build

