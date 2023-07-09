Aliens: Dark Descent v1.0 (+5 Trainer) [Abolfazl.k]

Aliens: Dark Descent
July 9, 2023 - 3:44pm
  • PC

Aliens: Dark Descent v1.0 (+5 Trainer) [Abolfazl.k]

Text file description: 
OPTIONS
Num 1 - Ammo
Num 2 - Item
Num 3 - Max Item
Num 4 - No Cold
Num 5 - Health!!!!!
Note: Num 5 - Health!!!!!
It Doesn't Work in the first and educational stage (Health), activate the code after the main stages.

More Aliens: Dark Descent Trainers

