Aliens: Dark Descent v93991 V5 (+32 Trainer) [Cheat Happens]

June 26, 2023 - 3:57pm
  • PC

Unlock more options including updates for this Aliens: Dark Descent Trainer

Text file description: 
Aliens Dark Descent by cheathappens.com
-------------------------------------------------------
Activating this trainer
-------------------------------------------------------
If not state otherwise below, press F1 at main menu.
Listen for 'Trainer Activated'.
Press desired hotkey. All hotkeys can be changed on the trainer.
Trainer Options
-------------------------------------------------------
# Units in Combat
	 NumPad1: Unlimited Health
	 NumPad2: Unlimited Armor
	 NumPad3: No Stress
	 NumPad4: Super Speed
	 NumPad5: Invisible Team No Combat
# Combat Inventory
	 NumPad6: Unlimited Command Points
	 NumPad7: Unlimited Use Items
	 NumPad8: Max Command Points and Items
# Enemies
	 NumPad9: Weak Aliens
# Weapons
	 Multiply: No Reload
# Medical Bay
	 Add: Unlimited Physicians
	 Subtract: Fast  Medical Treatment
# Support Units
	 Decimal: All Engineers and Physicians Available
# Gameplay
	 Divide: Game Speed
Editor Options
-------------------------------------------------------
# Mouse Over Unit in Combat
	 Max HP
	 HP
	 Max Armor
	 Armor
	 Stress
	 Movement Speed
# Mouse Over Alien in Combat
	 HP
	 Armor
# Resources
	 Materials
	 Xenosamples
	 Medical Supplies
	 Tools
	 Sentry Gun
# Selected Marine in Barracks
	 Current XP
	 Current Level
	 Current Promotions Left
# Planet Infestation
	 Day
	 Infestation Level
Notes
-------------------------------------------------------
Invisible Team No Combat:
Note that this will allow you to move about without detection.  You will also not be able to be in combat.  Best used when stealth is needed or to keep a unit from being killed.
Unlimited Command Points:
Press SPACE to open Commands and you will have max points.
Max Command Points and Items:
While in combat mission, click on the lower left unit info boxes and the values will reset to max.  Toggle off when not needed.
Unlimited Physicians:
Even if you don't have any physicians, toggle on, select unit to treat, then treat them.
Fast  Medical Treatment:
If it's more than 1 day, the treatment will be done instantly when using a physician.
All Engineers and Physicians Available:
Toggle on and then enter WORKSHOP and all engineers and physicians will be available.
Materials:
Click on WORKSHOP and the values fill in.
Current Level:
This is the REAL current level.  The level shown and USED in the game is THIS value minus the PROMOTIONS LEFT.  To be max LEVEL, you would put a 10 here, and then set PROMOTIONS LEFT to 9, that way you can level up to 10.
====================================================================
Mute Hotkeys:
-------------------------------------------------------
To temporarily disable the Hotkeys, press CTRL-H after trainer is
activated.  You can use CTRL-H to re-activate the Hotkeys as well.
You can also mute specific hotkeys by changing the hotkey you want to mute to 'NONE'.
Troubleshooting
-------------------------------------------------------
Requirements:
Aurora: *****://www.cheathappens.com/trainers.asp
Support:
*****://www.cheathappens.com/support.asp
AUTHENTICITY NOTICE:
-------------------------------------------------------
PLEASE REVIEW OUR PRIVACY POLICY AT *****://WWW.CHEATHAPPENS.COM/PRIVACYPOLICY.ASP
Get more trainers and updates at ****://www.cheathappens.com

