Aliens: Dark Descent v93991 V5 (+32 Trainer) [Cheat Happens]
Aliens Dark Descent by cheathappens.com ------------------------------------------------------- Activating this trainer ------------------------------------------------------- If not state otherwise below, press F1 at main menu. Listen for 'Trainer Activated'. Press desired hotkey. All hotkeys can be changed on the trainer. Trainer Options ------------------------------------------------------- # Units in Combat NumPad1: Unlimited Health NumPad2: Unlimited Armor NumPad3: No Stress NumPad4: Super Speed NumPad5: Invisible Team No Combat # Combat Inventory NumPad6: Unlimited Command Points NumPad7: Unlimited Use Items NumPad8: Max Command Points and Items # Enemies NumPad9: Weak Aliens # Weapons Multiply: No Reload # Medical Bay Add: Unlimited Physicians Subtract: Fast Medical Treatment # Support Units Decimal: All Engineers and Physicians Available # Gameplay Divide: Game Speed Editor Options ------------------------------------------------------- # Mouse Over Unit in Combat Max HP HP Max Armor Armor Stress Movement Speed # Mouse Over Alien in Combat HP Armor # Resources Materials Xenosamples Medical Supplies Tools Sentry Gun # Selected Marine in Barracks Current XP Current Level Current Promotions Left # Planet Infestation Day Infestation Level Notes ------------------------------------------------------- Invisible Team No Combat: Note that this will allow you to move about without detection. You will also not be able to be in combat. Best used when stealth is needed or to keep a unit from being killed. Unlimited Command Points: Press SPACE to open Commands and you will have max points. Max Command Points and Items: While in combat mission, click on the lower left unit info boxes and the values will reset to max. Toggle off when not needed. Unlimited Physicians: Even if you don't have any physicians, toggle on, select unit to treat, then treat them. Fast Medical Treatment: If it's more than 1 day, the treatment will be done instantly when using a physician. All Engineers and Physicians Available: Toggle on and then enter WORKSHOP and all engineers and physicians will be available. Materials: Click on WORKSHOP and the values fill in. Current Level: This is the REAL current level. The level shown and USED in the game is THIS value minus the PROMOTIONS LEFT. To be max LEVEL, you would put a 10 here, and then set PROMOTIONS LEFT to 9, that way you can level up to 10. ==================================================================== Mute Hotkeys: ------------------------------------------------------- To temporarily disable the Hotkeys, press CTRL-H after trainer is activated. You can use CTRL-H to re-activate the Hotkeys as well. You can also mute specific hotkeys by changing the hotkey you want to mute to 'NONE'. Troubleshooting ------------------------------------------------------- Requirements: Aurora: *****://www.cheathappens.com/trainers.asp Support: *****://www.cheathappens.com/support.asp AUTHENTICITY NOTICE: ------------------------------------------------------- PLEASE REVIEW OUR PRIVACY POLICY AT *****://WWW.CHEATHAPPENS.COM/PRIVACYPOLICY.ASP Get more trainers and updates at ****://www.cheathappens.com
