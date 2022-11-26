ASTLIBRA Revision v1.1.2-3 (+19 Trainer) [Cheat Happens]

November 26, 2022 - 12:05pm
  • PC

ASTLIBRA Revision v1.1.2-3 (+19 Trainer) [Cheat Happens]

Text file description: 
ASTLIBRA Revision by cheathappens.com
-------------------------------------------------------
Activating this trainer
-------------------------------------------------------
If not state otherwise below, press F1 at main menu.
Listen for 'Trainer Activated'.
Press desired hotkey. All hotkeys can be changed on the trainer.
Trainer Options
-------------------------------------------------------
# Player
	 NumPad1: Unlimited HP
	 NumPad2: Unlimited ST
	 NumPad3: Super Character
Editor Options
-------------------------------------------------------
# Player Stats
	 HP
	 ST
	 Max HP
	 Max ST
	 Attack Power
	 Defense Power
	 Magical Power
	 Agility
	 Luck
	 Adaptability
	 Guard
	 Gross Weight
	 Level
	 XP
# Currency
	 Coins
# Progression
	 Upgrade Crystals
Notes
-------------------------------------------------------
Super Character:
You have massive damage and defense capability.
====================================================================
Mute Hotkeys:
-------------------------------------------------------
To temporarily disable the Hotkeys, press CTRL-H after trainer is
activated.  You can use CTRL-H to re-activate the Hotkeys as well.
You can also mute specific hotkeys by changing the hotkey you want to mute to 'NONE'.
Troubleshooting
-------------------------------------------------------
Requirements:
Requirements:
Aurora: www.cheathappens.com/trainers.asp
Support:
www.cheathappens.com/support.asp
AUTHENTICITY NOTICE:
-------------------------------------------------------
PLEASE REVIEW OUR PRIVACY POLICY AT *****://WWW.CHEATHAPPENS.COM/PRIVACYPOLICY.ASP
Get more trainers and updates at www.cheathappens.com

