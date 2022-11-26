ASTLIBRA Revision v1.1.2-3 (+19 Trainer) [Cheat Happens]

ASTLIBRA Revision by cheathappens.com ------------------------------------------------------- Activating this trainer ------------------------------------------------------- If not state otherwise below, press F1 at main menu. Listen for 'Trainer Activated'. Press desired hotkey. All hotkeys can be changed on the trainer. Trainer Options ------------------------------------------------------- # Player NumPad1: Unlimited HP NumPad2: Unlimited ST NumPad3: Super Character Editor Options ------------------------------------------------------- # Player Stats HP ST Max HP Max ST Attack Power Defense Power Magical Power Agility Luck Adaptability Guard Gross Weight Level XP # Currency Coins # Progression Upgrade Crystals Notes ------------------------------------------------------- Super Character: You have massive damage and defense capability. ==================================================================== Mute Hotkeys: ------------------------------------------------------- To temporarily disable the Hotkeys, press CTRL-H after trainer is activated. You can use CTRL-H to re-activate the Hotkeys as well. You can also mute specific hotkeys by changing the hotkey you want to mute to 'NONE'. Troubleshooting ------------------------------------------------------- Requirements: Aurora: *****://www.cheathappens.com/trainers.asp Support: *****://www.cheathappens.com/support.asp AUTHENTICITY NOTICE: ------------------------------------------------------- PLEASE REVIEW OUR PRIVACY POLICY AT *****://WWW.CHEATHAPPENS.COM/PRIVACYPOLICY.ASP Get more trainers and updates at ****://www.cheathappens.com