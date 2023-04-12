Back 4 Blood v1.0-v20221214 (+15 Trainer) [FLiNG]

Back 4 Blood v1.0-v20221214 (+15 Trainer) [FLiNG]

Text file description: 
OPTIONS
Num 1 - Infinite Health
Num 2 - Infinite Stamina
Num 3 - Infinite Ammo
Num 4 - No Reload
Num 5 - Super Accuracy
Num 6 - No Recoil
Num 7 - Rapid Fire
Num 8 - Set Player Speed
Num 9 - Set Jump Height
Num 0 - One Hit Kill
Num . - Damage Multiplier
Ctrl+Num 1 - Infinite Copper
Ctrl+Num 2 - Copper Multiplier
Ctrl+Num 3 - Lock Draw Card Remaining Count
Ctrl+Num 4 - Set Game Speed
SPECIAL NOTES
This game uses EasyAntiCheat protection, in order to launch this game without EAC, please follow these instructions:
For Steam/Epic Game Store Version:
1. Copy "start_protected_game.exe" to game directory.
2. Start game.
For Microsoft Store/Xbox Game Pass Version:
1. Start the trainer first (restart the trainer if it's already running).
2. Disconnect from the internet. (This is required)
3. Launch the game, twice. The first time it will close automatically. The second time it should be running fine.
