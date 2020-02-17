Nvidia may release custom Cyberpunk 2077 RTX GPU

Nvidia is expected to launch a new generation of graphics cards in 2020, known as Ampere. While we don't know much about their capabilities as of yet, it's possible that one of them will include a special edition version to tie in with CD Projekt Red's upcoming sci-fi RPG, Cyberpunk 2077.

Cyberpunk is, like CDPR's last game, the Witcher III, expected to be extremely demanding on gaming PCs. It will feature not only super high resolution textures, high-poly models, and detailed visuals effects, but RTX-driven ray tracing too. That is already demanding on current-generation RTX GPUs like the 2080 Ti, so anything that could do all that and still play at 4K with decent frame rates would need to be exceedingly powerful.

That may mean Nvidia is planing a new high-end GPU to launch with Cyberpunk 2077... or if Ampere isn't quite ready for it yet, it might be a special edition 2080 Ti that's color coded to look like the game. Maybe with a slight performance bump.

As VideoCardz reports, Nvidia and CD Projekt have been going back and forth about it on Twitter in a manner that suggests it has already been discussed. Indeed, Nvidia teased a blurry image of a card with some highlighted accents that could well be a brand new card, or as Videocardz suggests, a specialized 2080 Ti.

What do you guys think Nvidia is working on for the game's launching this September 17?