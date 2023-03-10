Contraband Police v03-08-23 (+19 Trainer) [Cheat Happens]

Rate

Total votes: 5
40
March 10, 2023 - 7:46pm
  • PC

Contraband Police (+19 Trainer) [Cheat Happens]

Unlock more options including updates for this Contraband Police Trainer

Text file description: 
Contraband Police by cheathappens.com
-------------------------------------------------------
Activating this trainer
-------------------------------------------------------
If not state otherwise below, press F1 at main menu.
Listen for 'Trainer Activated'.
Press desired hotkey. All hotkeys can be changed on the trainer.
Trainer Options
-------------------------------------------------------
# Player
	 NumPad1: God Mode
	 NumPad2: Unlimited Health
	 NumPad3: No Fatigue
	 NumPad4: Unlimited XP
	 NumPad5: Unlimited Money
	 NumPad6: Super Speed
	 NumPad7: Super Jump
# Teleport
	 NumPad8: Save Position Slot 1
	 NumPad9: Save Position Slot 2
	 Multiply: Save Position Slot 3
	 Add: Save Position Slot 4
	 Subtract: Save Position Slot 5
	 Decimal: Restore Position Slot 1
	 Divide: Restore Position Slot 2
	 F1: Restore Position Slot 3
	 F2: Restore Position Slot 4
	 F3: Restore Position Slot 5
# Game Speed
	 F4: Game Speed
Editor Options
-------------------------------------------------------
# Player
	 Money
Notes
-------------------------------------------------------
====================================================================
Mute Hotkeys:
-------------------------------------------------------
To temporarily disable the Hotkeys, press CTRL-H after trainer is
activated.  You can use CTRL-H to re-activate the Hotkeys as well.
You can also mute specific hotkeys by changing the hotkey you want to mute to 'NONE'.
Troubleshooting
-------------------------------------------------------
Requirements:
Aurora: *****://www.cheathappens.com/trainers.asp
Support:
*****://www.cheathappens.com/support.asp
AUTHENTICITY NOTICE:
-------------------------------------------------------
PLEASE REVIEW OUR PRIVACY POLICY AT *****://WWW.CHEATHAPPENS.COM/PRIVACYPOLICY.ASP
Get more trainers and updates at ****://www.cheathappens.com

Download

Add new comment

I double dare you to fill this field!
Fill in the blank.

Add new comment