The Crown of Wu v1.0 (+13 Trainer) [FutureX]

March 30, 2023
  PC

The Crown of Wu v1.0 (+13 Trainer) [FutureX]

Text file description: 
The Crown of Wu v1.0 Plus +13 Trainer
___Hotkeys & Effects____
HOME         Active Trainer
Numpad1      Infinite Health
Numpad2      Infinite Stamina
Numpad3      Infinite Mana
Numpad4      Player: Super Speed
Numpad5      Player: Super Jump
Numpad6      Player: Super Damage
Numpad7      Player: Set FoV
Numpad8      Infinite Double Jump
Numpad9      One Hit/Fast Kill
Numpad0      Stealth/Ghost Mode
Ctrl+1       Game: Super Speed
Ctrl+2       Game: Slow Motion
TELEPORT:
F1           Save Location
F2           Teleport
F3           Undo Teleport
Enjoy!
_-__-__-__-__-__-__-__-__-__-__-__-__-__-__
Uploaded by FutureX
****://futurexgame.com
_-__-__-__-__-__-__-__-__-__-__-__-__-__-__

