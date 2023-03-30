The Crown of Wu v1.0 (+13 Trainer) [FutureX]

The Crown of Wu v1.0 Plus +13 Trainer ___Hotkeys & Effects____ HOME Active Trainer Numpad1 Infinite Health Numpad2 Infinite Stamina Numpad3 Infinite Mana Numpad4 Player: Super Speed Numpad5 Player: Super Jump Numpad6 Player: Super Damage Numpad7 Player: Set FoV Numpad8 Infinite Double Jump Numpad9 One Hit/Fast Kill Numpad0 Stealth/Ghost Mode Ctrl+1 Game: Super Speed Ctrl+2 Game: Slow Motion TELEPORT: F1 Save Location F2 Teleport F3 Undo Teleport Enjoy! _-__-__-__-__-__-__-__-__-__-__-__-__-__-__ Uploaded by FutureX ****://futurexgame.com _-__-__-__-__-__-__-__-__-__-__-__-__-__-__