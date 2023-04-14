Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 v1.08-v1.20 (+14 Trainer) [FLiNG]

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 v1.08-v1.20 (+14 Trainer) [FLiNG]

April 14, 2023
Text file description: 
1. 
This game uses EasyAntiCheat protection, in order to launch this game without EAC, please follow these instructions:



1. Copy "START.exe" to the game's directory.

2. Start the game.

OPTIONS
Num 1 - Infinite Health
Num 2 - Infinite Ki
Num 3 - Infinite STM
Num 4 - Max Combo
Num 5 - Freeze Battle Timer
Num 6 - Drain Opponent's Ki
Num 7 - Drain Opponent's STM
Num 0 - One Hit Kill
Num . - Set Game Speed
Ctrl+Num 1 - Infinite Zeni
Ctrl+Num 2 - Infinite TP Medals
Ctrl+Num 3 - Infinite Exp
Ctrl+Num 4 - Infinite Attribute Points
Ctrl+Num 5 - Reset Attributes
F1 - Zeni Multiplier
F2 - Exp Multiplier
SPECIAL NOTES
