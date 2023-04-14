Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 v1.08-v1.20 (+14 Trainer) [FLiNG]

>k8nbO(uEasyAntiCheatS\O _ObO(uO9ehVy(uEAC cgqNNekL8nb 1. Y6R"START.exe"0R8nbvU_-Nv0 2. L8nb ================================================================================================================== This game uses EasyAntiCheat protection, in order to launch this game without EAC, please follow these instructions: 1. Copy "START.exe" to the game's directory. 2. Start the game. OPTIONS Num 1 - Infinite Health Num 2 - Infinite Ki Num 3 - Infinite STM Num 4 - Max Combo Num 5 - Freeze Battle Timer Num 6 - Drain Opponent's Ki Num 7 - Drain Opponent's STM Num 0 - One Hit Kill Num . - Set Game Speed Ctrl+Num 1 - Infinite Zeni Ctrl+Num 2 - Infinite TP Medals Ctrl+Num 3 - Infinite Exp Ctrl+Num 4 - Infinite Attribute Points Ctrl+Num 5 - Reset Attributes F1 - Zeni Multiplier F2 - Exp Multiplier SPECIAL NOTES This game uses EasyAntiCheat protection, in order to launch this game without EAC, please follow these instructions: 1. Copy "START.exe" to the game's directory. 2. Start the game.