EA Sports PGA Tour (+4 Trainer) [Cheat Happens]

100
April 4, 2023 - 4:59pm
Unlock more options including updates for this EA Sports PGA Tour Trainer

Text file description: 
EA SPORTS PGA TOUR by cheathappens.com
-------------------------------------------------------
Activating this trainer
-------------------------------------------------------
If not state otherwise below, press F1 at main menu.
Listen for 'Trainer Activated'.
Press desired hotkey. All hotkeys can be changed on the trainer.
Trainer Options
-------------------------------------------------------
# Current Golfer
	 NumPad1: Set Current Strokes to 0
	 NumPad2: Set Current Strokes to 5
# Gameplay
	 NumPad3: Game Speed
Editor Options
-------------------------------------------------------
# Current Golfer
	 Strokes
Notes
-------------------------------------------------------
Set Current Strokes to 0:
Set Current Strokes to 5:
Whoever is currently up to shoot, before they take the shot, press the option to reset the stroke count for that hole for that golfer.  You won't see it update until they are at the next shot.
Strokes:
Whoever is currently up to shoot, before they take the shot, edit the value for stroke count for that hole for that golfer.  You won't see it update until they are at the next shot.
====================================================================
Mute Hotkeys:
-------------------------------------------------------
To temporarily disable the Hotkeys, press CTRL-H after trainer is
activated.  You can use CTRL-H to re-activate the Hotkeys as well.
You can also mute specific hotkeys by changing the hotkey you want to mute to 'NONE'.
Troubleshooting
-------------------------------------------------------
Requirements:
Support:
AUTHENTICITY NOTICE:
-------------------------------------------------------
