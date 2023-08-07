Elden Ring v1.02-v1.10 (+34 Trainer) [FLiNG]

OPTIONS Num 1 God Mode/Ignore Hits Num 2 Infinite HP Num 3 Infinite FP Num 4 Infinite Stamina Num 5 Zero Weight Num 6 Infinite Item Usage Num 7 100% Drop Rate Num 8 Stealth Mode Num 9 Immune To All Negative Status Num 0 Super Damage/One Hit Kill Num . Damage Multiplier Num + Defense Multiplier Alt+Num 1 Edit Level Alt+Num 2 Edit Vigor Alt+Num 3 Edit Mind Alt+Num 4 Edit Endurance Alt+Num 5 Edit Strength Alt+Num 6 Edit Dexterity Alt+Num 7 Edit Intelligence Alt+Num 8 Edit Faith Alt+Num 9 Edit Arcane Alt+Num 0 Edit Max HP Alt+Num . Edit Max FP Alt+Num + Edit Max Stamina Ctrl+Num 1 Edit Runes Ctrl+Num 2 Runes Multiplier Ctrl+Num 3 Wont Lose Runes When Player Dies Ctrl+Num 4 Freeze Daytime Ctrl+Num 5 Daytime +1 Hour Ctrl+Num 6 Set Game Speed Ctrl+Num 7 Enable Fly Mode Ctrl+Num 8 Fly Up Ctrl+Num 9 Fly Down Ctrl+Num 0 Freeze Enemies Position SPECIAL NOTES This game uses EasyAntiCheat protection, in order to launch this game without EAC, please follow these instructions: 1. Copy start_protected_game.exe to game install location\Game\ folder (the folder where eldenring.exe is located). 2. Start game.This game uses EasyAntiCheat protection, in order to launch this game without EAC, please follow these instructions: 1. Copy "start_protected_game.exe" to game install location\Game\ folder (the folder where eldenring.exe is located). 2. Start game. ================================================================================================================== >k8nbO(uEasyAntiCheatS\O _ObO(uO9ehVy(uEAC cgqNNekL8nb 1. Y6R"start_protected_game.exe"0R8nbvU_\Game\vU_-Nveldenring.exe(WTN*NvU_ 0 2. L8nb