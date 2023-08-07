Elden Ring v1.02-v1.10 (+34 Trainer) [FLiNG]

August 7, 2023 - 6:05pm
  • PC

Elden Ring v1.02-v1.10 (+34 Trainer) [FLiNG]

Text file description: 
OPTIONS
Num 1  God Mode/Ignore Hits
Num 2  Infinite HP
Num 3  Infinite FP
Num 4  Infinite Stamina
Num 5  Zero Weight
Num 6  Infinite Item Usage
Num 7  100% Drop Rate
Num 8  Stealth Mode
Num 9  Immune To All Negative Status
Num 0  Super Damage/One Hit Kill
Num .  Damage Multiplier
Num +  Defense Multiplier
Alt+Num 1  Edit Level
Alt+Num 2  Edit Vigor
Alt+Num 3  Edit Mind
Alt+Num 4  Edit Endurance
Alt+Num 5  Edit Strength
Alt+Num 6  Edit Dexterity
Alt+Num 7  Edit Intelligence
Alt+Num 8  Edit Faith
Alt+Num 9  Edit Arcane
Alt+Num 0  Edit Max HP
Alt+Num .  Edit Max FP
Alt+Num +  Edit Max Stamina
Ctrl+Num 1  Edit Runes
Ctrl+Num 2  Runes Multiplier
Ctrl+Num 3  Wont Lose Runes When Player Dies
Ctrl+Num 4  Freeze Daytime
Ctrl+Num 5  Daytime +1 Hour
Ctrl+Num 6  Set Game Speed
Ctrl+Num 7  Enable Fly Mode
Ctrl+Num 8  Fly Up
Ctrl+Num 9  Fly Down
Ctrl+Num 0  Freeze Enemies Position
SPECIAL NOTES
This game uses EasyAntiCheat protection, in order to launch this game without EAC, please follow these instructions:
1. Copy start_protected_game.exe to game install location\Game\ folder (the folder where eldenring.exe is located).
Download

