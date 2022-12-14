Elden Ring v1.02-v1.08 (+34 Trainer) [FLiNG]

December 14, 2022 - 10:54am
  • PC

Elden Ring v1.02-v1.08 (+34 Trainer) [FLiNG]

Text file description: 
OPTIONS
Num 1 - God Mode/Ignore Hits
Num 2 - Infinite HP
Num 3 - Infinite FP
Num 4 - Infinite Stamina
Num 5 - Zero Weight
Num 6 - Infinite Item Usage
Num 7 - 100% Drop Rate
Num 8 - Stealth Mode
Num 9 - Immune To All Negative Status
Num 0 - Super Damage/One Hit Kill
Num . - Damage Multiplier
Num + - Defense Multiplier
Alt+Num 1 - Edit Level
Alt+Num 2 - Edit Vigor
Alt+Num 3 - Edit Mind
Alt+Num 4 - Edit Endurance
Alt+Num 5 - Edit Strength
Alt+Num 6 - Edit Dexterity
Alt+Num 7 - Edit Intelligence
Alt+Num 8 - Edit Faith
Alt+Num 9 - Edit Arcane
Alt+Num 0 - Edit Max HP
Alt+Num . - Edit Max FP
Alt+Num + - Edit Max Stamina
Ctrl+Num 1 - Edit Runes
Ctrl+Num 2 - Runes Multiplier
Ctrl+Num 3 - Won't Lose Runes When Player Dies
Ctrl+Num 4 - Freeze Daytime
Ctrl+Num 5 - Daytime +1 Hour
Ctrl+Num 6 - Set Game Speed
Ctrl+Num 7 - Enable Fly Mode
Ctrl+Num 8 - Fly Up
Ctrl+Num 9 - Fly Down
Ctrl+Num 0 - Freeze Enemies Position
SPECIAL NOTES
This game uses EasyAntiCheat protection, in order to launch this game without EAC, please follow these instructions:
1. Copy "start_protected_game.exe" to game install location\Game\ folder (the folder where eldenring.exe is located).
