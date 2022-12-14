Elden Ring v1.02-v1.08 (+34 Trainer) [FLiNG]

OPTIONS Num 1 - God Mode/Ignore Hits Num 2 - Infinite HP Num 3 - Infinite FP Num 4 - Infinite Stamina Num 5 - Zero Weight Num 6 - Infinite Item Usage Num 7 - 100% Drop Rate Num 8 - Stealth Mode Num 9 - Immune To All Negative Status Num 0 - Super Damage/One Hit Kill Num . - Damage Multiplier Num + - Defense Multiplier Alt+Num 1 - Edit Level Alt+Num 2 - Edit Vigor Alt+Num 3 - Edit Mind Alt+Num 4 - Edit Endurance Alt+Num 5 - Edit Strength Alt+Num 6 - Edit Dexterity Alt+Num 7 - Edit Intelligence Alt+Num 8 - Edit Faith Alt+Num 9 - Edit Arcane Alt+Num 0 - Edit Max HP Alt+Num . - Edit Max FP Alt+Num + - Edit Max Stamina Ctrl+Num 1 - Edit Runes Ctrl+Num 2 - Runes Multiplier Ctrl+Num 3 - Won't Lose Runes When Player Dies Ctrl+Num 4 - Freeze Daytime Ctrl+Num 5 - Daytime +1 Hour Ctrl+Num 6 - Set Game Speed Ctrl+Num 7 - Enable Fly Mode Ctrl+Num 8 - Fly Up Ctrl+Num 9 - Fly Down Ctrl+Num 0 - Freeze Enemies Position SPECIAL NOTES This game uses EasyAntiCheat protection, in order to launch this game without EAC, please follow these instructions: 1. Copy "start_protected_game.exe" to game install location\Game\ folder (the folder where eldenring.exe is located). 2. Start game.This game uses EasyAntiCheat protection, in order to launch this game without EAC, please follow these instructions: 1. Copy "start_protected_game.exe" to game install location\Game\ folder (the folder where eldenring.exe is located). 2. Start game. ================================================================================================================== >k8nbO(uEasyAntiCheatS\O _ObO(uO9ehVy(uEAC cgqNNekL8nb 1. Y6R"start_protected_game.exe"0R8nbvU_\Game\vU_-Nveldenring.exe(WTN*NvU_ 0 2. L8nb