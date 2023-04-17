Fabledom (+23 Trainer) [Cheat Happens]

Fabledom (+23 Trainer) [Cheat Happens]

Text file description: 
Fabledom by cheathappens.com
Activating this trainer
If not state otherwise below, press F1 at main menu.
Listen for 'Trainer Activated'.
Press desired hotkey. All hotkeys can be changed on the trainer.
Trainer Options
# Player
	 NumPad1: Unlimited Gold
# Buildings
	 NumPad2: Fast Construction
	 NumPad3: Unlock All Buildings
	 NumPad4: Easy Craft
# Citizen
	 NumPad5: Player Citizen God Mode
	 NumPad6: Unlimited Health
	 NumPad7: Max Happiness
	 NumPad8: No Hunger
	 NumPad9: Unlimited Energy
	 Multiply: No Illness
# Game
	 Add: Game Speed
Editor Options
# Player
	 Gold
# Resources
	 Resource Multiplier
# Resources Storage
	 Vegtable
	 Grain
	 Flour
	 Bread
	 Fish
	 Pork
	 Egg
	 Pastry
	 Homegrown
	 Coal
Notes
1.Please run both Aurora and the game as admin.
2.For the resource editor options please pause the game using the pause button on the speed bar in top middle of the screen and select your desired building then set your desired values.
Mute Hotkeys:
To temporarily disable the Hotkeys, press CTRL-H after trainer is
activated.  You can use CTRL-H to re-activate the Hotkeys as well.
You can also mute specific hotkeys by changing the hotkey you want to mute to 'NONE'.
Troubleshooting
Requirements:
Aurora: *****://www.cheathappens.com/trainers.asp
Support:
*****://www.cheathappens.com/support.asp
AUTHENTICITY NOTICE:
PLEASE REVIEW OUR PRIVACY POLICY AT *****://WWW.CHEATHAPPENS.COM/PRIVACYPOLICY.ASP
Get more trainers and updates at ****://www.cheathappens.com

Download

