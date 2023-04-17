Fabledom (+23 Trainer) [Cheat Happens]

Fabledom by cheathappens.com ------------------------------------------------------- Activating this trainer ------------------------------------------------------- If not state otherwise below, press F1 at main menu. Listen for 'Trainer Activated'. Press desired hotkey. All hotkeys can be changed on the trainer. Trainer Options ------------------------------------------------------- # Player NumPad1: Unlimited Gold # Buildings NumPad2: Fast Construction NumPad3: Unlock All Buildings NumPad4: Easy Craft # Citizen NumPad5: Player Citizen God Mode NumPad6: Unlimited Health NumPad7: Max Happiness NumPad8: No Hunger NumPad9: Unlimited Energy Multiply: No Illness # Game Add: Game Speed Editor Options ------------------------------------------------------- # Player Gold # Resources Resource Multiplier # Resources Storage Vegtable Grain Flour Bread Fish Pork Egg Pastry Homegrown Coal Notes ------------------------------------------------------- 1.Please run both Aurora and the game as admin. 2.For the resource editor options please pause the game using the pause button on the speed bar in top middle of the screen and select your desired building then set your desired values. ==================================================================== Mute Hotkeys: ------------------------------------------------------- To temporarily disable the Hotkeys, press CTRL-H after trainer is activated. You can use CTRL-H to re-activate the Hotkeys as well. You can also mute specific hotkeys by changing the hotkey you want to mute to 'NONE'. Troubleshooting ------------------------------------------------------- Requirements: Aurora: *****://www.cheathappens.com/trainers.asp Support: *****://www.cheathappens.com/support.asp AUTHENTICITY NOTICE: ------------------------------------------------------- PLEASE REVIEW OUR PRIVACY POLICY AT *****://WWW.CHEATHAPPENS.COM/PRIVACYPOLICY.ASP Get more trainers and updates at ****://www.cheathappens.com