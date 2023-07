Gas Station Simulator v1.0.1-v1.0.2.65019S (+17 Trainer) [FLiNG]

OPTIONS Num 1 Edit Money Num 2 Infinite Gas Station Fuel Num 3 Infinite Vehicle Fuel Num 4 Edit Fuel Capacity Num 5 Edit Warehouse Capacity Num 6 Max Popularity Num 7 Popularity Multiplier Num 8 Employees: Infinite Energy Num 9 Employees: Max Skill Level Num 0 Employees: Zero Salary Num . Car Wash: Water Pressure Wont Drop Ctrl+Num 1 No Dirty Footsteps Ctrl+Num 2 No Trash On Ground Ctrl+Num 3 Infinite Trash Bin Capacity Ctrl+Num 4 Fast Complete Challenges Ctrl+Num 5 Set Player Speed Ctrl+Num 6 Set Game Speed