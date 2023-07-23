Hollow Knight v1.4.3.2-v1.5.80 (+11 Trainer) [FLiNG]

Hollow Knight

July 23, 2023 - 7:33am
  • PC

Hollow Knight v1.4.3.2-v1.5.80 (+11 Trainer) [FLiNG]

Text file description: 
OPTIONS
Num 1  Invincible
Num 2  Infinite Soul
Num 3  Fast Attack Speed
Num 4  Infinite Double Jumps
Num 5  Infinite Dashes
Num 6  Infinite Geo
Num 7  Geo Multiplier
Num 8  Set Player Speed
Num 9  Set Game Speed
Num 0  One Hit Kill
Ctrl+Num 1  Edit Charm Slots
NOTES
Starting from v1.5.68, the game has been updated to 64 bit version, trainer also updated for 64 bit game versions, it will no longer support older game versions, if you need 32 bit version trainer, you will need to download the old version trainer.

