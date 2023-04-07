The Hunter: Call of the Wild v2498447 (+17 Trainer) [iNvIcTUs oRCuS]

April 7, 2023 - 5:19pm
Text file description: 
                      _______    ______________________
                     /      /   /                      \
                    /      /   /                        \
                   /      /   /   ____    ____    ______ \
                          /   /   /       /   /   /  /  /  \
                         /   /   /       /   /   /  /  /
                        /   /   /     //   /  /  /
                       /   /   /       /   /   /     /
                   \__/   /___/____ __/   /___/     /______/
         The Team from HomeofGamehacking proudly presents
                 The Hunter v2498447 +17 Trainer
     @ Trainer Notes @
       Game Version:.........v2498447  Trained by:.....iNvIcTUs oRCuS
       Release:.................STEAM  Tested on:..........Windows 11
       Chiptune:.............No Music  Date:.............03. Apr 2023
       Homepage:.............................www.homeofgamehacking.de
       Paypal Donation:...............*****://paypal.me/iNvIcTUsoRCuS
       Discord:............................*****://discord.gg/5PcfeZ2
       File:......................................theHunterCotW_F.exe
       MD5 Hash:...................: 5BF9113EE03CDEF6E7441E662D3E30A3
         Windows 7 Improved Trainer Design by:......iNvIcTUs oRCuS
      @@
      Available Options
         Hotkeys                           Funktion
           @           @
                Num 0                      Unlimited Health
                Num 1                      Unlimited Ammo
                Num 2                      No Reload
                Num 3                      +5.000 Money
                Num 4                      Max. Experience Points
                Num 5                      +1 Skill Point
                Num 6                      +1 Perk Point
                Num 7                      100.000 Rifle Points
                Num 8                      100.000 Handgun Points
                Num 9                      100.000 Shotgun Points
                Num *                      100.000 Bow Points
                Num -                      Daytime - 1 Hour
                Num +                      Daytime + 1 Hour
            CTRL + Num 0                   Super Speed
            CTRL + Num 1                   Animals Stay Spotted
            CTRL + Num 2                   Always Relaxed Animals
            CTRL + Num 3                   Stop Animals
     @ Additional Notes  @
                   --->>> Team HoG Discord Server <<<---
             You can join our Home of Gamehacking Discord server
             if you encounter any problems, if you have any
             questions or if you just want to talk about
             hacking a game. Make sure you read the rules
             *****://discord.gg/5Pcfe72
                          About available cheats
     @    Final Words    @
            ---> We are currently looking for experienced <---
                 - trainer makers
                 - nfo makers
                 - gfx'ers
                 - HTML and/or PHP programmers
                 - chiptuners
             when you think you are able to support us in any
                      other way... so let us know...
     @ grEEtZ / thx @
              DNA, fr33k, Acubra, ti6, maluc, dr.oLLe, FLiNG,
                         dEViATED, d!zzler, Psych
                and the whole German Gamehacking Community
                   Join us at www.homeofgamehacking.de
                   NFO created by iNvIcTUs oRCuS
                       Last Update... 04/2021

Download

More The Hunter: Call of The Wild Trainers

