May 22, 2020 - 2:33am PC The Long Dark: Fearless Navigator v1.76 (+10 Trainer) [Abolfazl.k] Download THE.LONG.DARK.FN.V1.76.PLUS10TRN... More The Long Dark Trainers The Long Dark Early Access v0.393 (+14 Trainer) [LIRW] The Long Dark Early Access v0.411 (+12 Trainer) [LIRW] The Long Dark Early Access v0.413 (+5 Trainer) [Abolfazl.k] The Long Dark (+6 Trainer) [Abolfazl.k] The Long Dark (+7 Trainer) [Kalas] The Long Dark v1.08.32384 (+21 Trainer) [Baracuda] The Long Dark v1.21.33995 (+20 Trainer) [Baracuda] The Long Dark v1.21.33995 (+19 Trainer) [Baracuda] The Long Dark v1.30.35435 (+19 Trainer) [Baracuda] The Long Dark v1.35.38054 (+19 Trainer) [Baracuda] The Long Dark v1.44 44110 (STEAM) (+1 Trainer) [Cheat Happens] The Long Dark v1.45 44231 (STEAM) (+1 Trainer) [Cheat Happens] The Long Dark v1.47 45127 (STEAM) (+1 Trainer) [Cheat Happens] The Long Dark: Steadfast Ranger v1.49 (+9 Trainer) [Abolfazl.k] The Long Dark: Steadfast Ranger v1.52 (+9 Trainer) [Abolfazl.k] The Long Dark v1.56 49966 (STEAM) (+1 Trainer) [Cheat Happens] The Long Dark v1.60 55506 (STEAM) (+1 Trainer) [Cheat Happens]
