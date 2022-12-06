Marvel's Midnight Suns v1.0.0.842413 (+3 Trainer) [Cheat Happens]

December 6, 2022 - 1:44pm
  • PC

Marvel's Midnight Suns v1.0.0.842413 (+3 Trainer) [Cheat Happens]

Unlock more options including updates for this Marvel's Midnight Suns Trainer

Text file description: 
Marvels Midnight Suns by cheathappens.com
-------------------------------------------------------
Activating this trainer
-------------------------------------------------------
If not state otherwise below, press F1 at main menu.
Listen for 'Trainer Activated'.
Press desired hotkey. All hotkeys can be changed on the trainer.
Trainer Options
-------------------------------------------------------
# Party
	 NumPad1: Invincible Party
# Enemies
	 NumPad2: Super Damage
# Gameplay
	 NumPad3: Game Speed
Notes
-------------------------------------------------------
Invincible Party:
Trainer will try to keep your team at full health.  May not work in some instances or circumstances.  Probably best to toggle on AFTER combat mission is loaded and when you can see and move your characters.  Toggle off when not needed.
Super Damage:
Trainer will try to make your attacks do extreme damage.  May not work in some instances or circumstances.  Probably best to toggle on AFTER combat mission is loaded and when you can see and move your characters.  Toggle off when not needed.
====================================================================
Mute Hotkeys:
-------------------------------------------------------
To temporarily disable the Hotkeys, press CTRL-H after trainer is
activated.  You can use CTRL-H to re-activate the Hotkeys as well.
You can also mute specific hotkeys by changing the hotkey you want to mute to 'NONE'.
Troubleshooting
-------------------------------------------------------
Requirements:
Aurora: *****://www.cheathappens.com/trainers.asp
Support:
*****://www.cheathappens.com/support.asp
AUTHENTICITY NOTICE:
-------------------------------------------------------
PLEASE REVIEW OUR PRIVACY POLICY AT *****://WWW.CHEATHAPPENS.COM/PRIVACYPOLICY.ASP
Get more trainers and updates at ****://www.cheathappens.com

