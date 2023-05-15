Mechabellum (+7 Trainer) [Cheat Happens]

Mechabellum by cheathappens.com ------------------------------------------------------- Activating this trainer ------------------------------------------------------- If not state otherwise below, press F1 at main menu. Listen for 'Trainer Activated'. Press desired hotkey. All hotkeys can be changed on the trainer. Trainer Options ------------------------------------------------------- # Combat NumPad1: Invincible Units Editor Options ------------------------------------------------------- # Resources Supply Reactor Core Left Reactor Core Max Units Left To Buy Devices Bought Devices Left To Buy Notes ------------------------------------------------------- Trainer is for SOLO and OFFLINE modes of the game. Invincible Units: IMPORTANT! Do NOT turn this on until you have pressed the END DEPLOYMENT button and your units begin to move, THEN toggle it ON. At end of round, TOGGLE back off. This will prevent enemy troops from getting same effect. Reactor Core Left: Note the value SHOWN in the game may go negative, but this is the true value of the core left, so if this never reaches zero, you never lose. ==================================================================== Mute Hotkeys: ------------------------------------------------------- To temporarily disable the Hotkeys, press CTRL-H after trainer is activated. You can use CTRL-H to re-activate the Hotkeys as well. You can also mute specific hotkeys by changing the hotkey you want to mute to 'NONE'. Troubleshooting ------------------------------------------------------- Requirements: Aurora: *****://www.cheathappens.com/trainers.asp Support: *****://www.cheathappens.com/support.asp AUTHENTICITY NOTICE: ------------------------------------------------------- PLEASE REVIEW OUR PRIVACY POLICY AT *****://WWW.CHEATHAPPENS.COM/PRIVACYPOLICY.ASP Get more trainers and updates at ****://www.cheathappens.com