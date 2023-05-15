Mechabellum (+7 Trainer) [Cheat Happens]

Unlock more options including updates for this Mechabellum Trainer

Text file description: 
Mechabellum by cheathappens.com
Activating this trainer
If not state otherwise below, press F1 at main menu.
Listen for 'Trainer Activated'.
Press desired hotkey. All hotkeys can be changed on the trainer.
Trainer Options
# Combat
	 NumPad1: Invincible Units
Editor Options
# Resources
	 Supply
	 Reactor Core Left
	 Reactor Core Max
	 Units Left To Buy
	 Devices Bought
	 Devices Left To Buy
Notes
Trainer is for SOLO and OFFLINE modes of the game.
Invincible Units:
IMPORTANT!
Do NOT turn this on until you have pressed the END DEPLOYMENT button and your units begin to move, THEN toggle it ON.
At end of round, TOGGLE back off.
This will prevent enemy troops from getting same effect.
Reactor Core Left:
Note the value SHOWN in the game may go negative, but this is the true value of the core left, so if this never reaches zero, you never lose.
Mute Hotkeys:
To temporarily disable the Hotkeys, press CTRL-H after trainer is
activated.  You can use CTRL-H to re-activate the Hotkeys as well.
You can also mute specific hotkeys by changing the hotkey you want to mute to 'NONE'.
Troubleshooting
Requirements:
Requirements:
Aurora: cheathappens.com/trainers.asp
Support:
Support:
cheathappens.com/support.asp
AUTHENTICITY NOTICE:
AUTHENTICITY NOTICE:
Get more trainers and updates at cheathappens.com

Download

