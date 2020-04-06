The Minecraft Hogwarts RPG map is now available to all

The huge Minecraft map that recreates the entirety of the Harry Potter Hogwarts castle in the blocky building game is now available for the general public to play around with. Released by the team who created the original map, Hogwarts can now be experienced by everyone with Minecraft installed, where previously it was only available to supporters and alpha testers.

Developed by the team of Minecraft master builders known as The Floo Network -- named after a transport mechanism within the Harry Potter universe. They named the map Witchcaft and Wizardry, and includes the entirety of the Hogwarts castle from the exterior, interior, and underground networks, including the catacombs, puzzle rooms, teacher's offices, classrooms, towers, and surrounding grounds.

You'll find the world well populated with active NPCs all participating in the world at large, as well as challenges to complete, puzzles to solve, and enemies to fight. All well themed after the Harry Potter world.

For added joy and immersion, the map also contains Diagon Alley, the Ministry of Magic, and several other key locations from the Harry Potter universe, all available to explore and enjoy at your leisure.

To have a play with the map yourself, you can download it here. You'll need to be running the 1.13.2 Java version of Minecraft for it to work correctly, but you can install it like any other map and access it through the main Minecraft menu.