Persona 3 Portable v1.0 (+28 Trainer) [FLiNG]

February 3, 2023 - 4:30am
  • PC

Persona 3 Portable v1.0 (+28 Trainer) [FLiNG]

Text file description: 
OPTIONS
Num 1 - Infinite HP
Num 2 - Infinite SP
Num 3 - 100% Critical Chance
Num 4 - Melee Skills Don't Cost HP
Num 5 - Items Won't Decrease
Num 6 - Infinite Exp
Num 7 - Exp Multiplier
Num 8 - Easy Level Up S.Link
Num 9 - Set Game Speed
Num 0 - Super Damage/One Hit Kills
Num . - Damage Multiplier
Num + - Defense Multiplier
Ctrl+Num 1 - Edit Money
Ctrl+Num 2 - Obtain All Consumables
Ctrl+Num 3 - Obtain All Fusion Spells
Ctrl+Num 4 - Obtain All Spell Cards
Ctrl+Num 5 - Obtain All Weapons
Ctrl+Num 6 - Obtain All Clothes
Ctrl+Num 7 - Obtain All Shoes
Ctrl+Num 8 - Obtain All Accessories
Edit Player Status
Alt+Num 1 - Academic
Alt+Num 2 - Charm
Alt+Num 3 - Courage
Edit Persona Stats
Alt+Num 4 - ST
Alt+Num 5 - MA
Alt+Num 6 - EN
Alt+Num 7 - AG
Alt+Num 8 - LU

