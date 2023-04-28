Shadows of Doubt (+27 Trainer) [Cheat Happens]

April 28, 2023 - 10:21am
  • PC

Text file description: 
Shadows of Doubt by cheathappens.com
-------------------------------------------------------
Activating this trainer
-------------------------------------------------------
If not state otherwise below, press F1 at main menu.
Listen for 'Trainer Activated'.
Press desired hotkey. All hotkeys can be changed on the trainer.
Trainer Options
-------------------------------------------------------
# Gameplay
	 NumPad1: Game Speed
Editor Options
-------------------------------------------------------
# Currency
	 Money
	 Lockpicks
	 Social Credit
	 Lockpick Strength
# Player Stats
	 Unreportable 0 or 1
	 Is Trespassing 0 or 1
	 Is Seen By Others 0 or 1
	 Is Visible  0 or 1
	 Current Health
	 Maximum Health
	 Current Health Normalized
	 Recovery Rate
	 Combat Skill
	 Combat Heft
	 Current Nerve
	 Max Nerve
	 Applied Stealth
	 Current Visibility Potential
	 Overall Visibility
	 Stealth Distance
	 Stealth Mode
	 Gas Level
	 Hurt
	 Roll Multiplier
	 Walk Speed
	 Run Speed
Notes
-------------------------------------------------------
Is Visible  0 or 1:
If you set Unreportable to 1, Is Seen By Others to 0, and Visible to 0 you are effectively invisible and able to do whatever you want.
====================================================================
Mute Hotkeys:
-------------------------------------------------------
To temporarily disable the Hotkeys, press CTRL-H after trainer is
activated.  You can use CTRL-H to re-activate the Hotkeys as well.
You can also mute specific hotkeys by changing the hotkey you want to mute to 'NONE'.
Troubleshooting
-------------------------------------------------------
Requirements:
Requirements:
Aurora:
Support:
Support:
AUTHENTICITY NOTICE:
-------------------------------------------------------
AUTHENTICITY NOTICE:
-------------------------------------------------------


