Shadows of Doubt (+27 Trainer) [Cheat Happens]

Shadows of Doubt by cheathappens.com ------------------------------------------------------- Activating this trainer ------------------------------------------------------- If not state otherwise below, press F1 at main menu. Listen for 'Trainer Activated'. Press desired hotkey. All hotkeys can be changed on the trainer. Trainer Options ------------------------------------------------------- # Gameplay NumPad1: Game Speed Editor Options ------------------------------------------------------- # Currency Money Lockpicks Social Credit Lockpick Strength # Player Stats Unreportable 0 or 1 Is Trespassing 0 or 1 Is Seen By Others 0 or 1 Is Visible 0 or 1 Current Health Maximum Health Current Health Normalized Recovery Rate Combat Skill Combat Heft Current Nerve Max Nerve Applied Stealth Current Visibility Potential Overall Visibility Stealth Distance Stealth Mode Gas Level Hurt Roll Multiplier Walk Speed Run Speed Notes ------------------------------------------------------- Is Visible 0 or 1: If you set Unreportable to 1, Is Seen By Others to 0, and Visible to 0 you are effectively invisible and able to do whatever you want.