Songs of Conquest v2022.12.24 (+17 Trainer) [FLiNG]

OPTIONS Num 1 - Infinite Health (Battle) Num 2 - Infinite Movement (Battle) Num 3 - Infinite Attacks (Battle) Num 4 - Edit Gold Num 5 - Edit Stone Num 6 - Edit Wood Num 7 - Edit Glimmerweave Num 8 - Edit Ancient Amber Num 9 - Edit Celestial Ore Num 0 - Super Damage/One Hit Kills (Battle) Ctrl+Num 1 - Infinite Movements (Map) Ctrl+Num 2 - Edit Character Offense Ctrl+Num 3 - Edit Character Defense Ctrl+Num 4 - Edit Character Movement Ctrl+Num 5 - XP Multiplier Ctrl+Num 6 - Max View Radius/No Fog Of War Ctrl+Num 7 - Set Game Speed NOTES In skirmish mode, most cheats only work for the 1st faction (player is the 1st faction by default, unless you choose otherwise).