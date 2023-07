State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition v1.0-v33.2 (+19 Trainer) [FLiNG]

OPTIONS Num 1 Infinite Health Num 2 Infinite Stamina Num 3 Infinite Items/Ammo Num 4 No Reload Num 5 Zero Weight Num 6 Infinite Weapon Durability Num 7 Super Accuracy Num 8 No Recoil Num 9 Infinite Fuel Num 0 Easy Level Up Alt+Num 1 No Fatigue Alt+Num 2 No Blood Plague Alt+Num 3 No Crafting Material Requirements Alt+Num 4 Instant Crafting & Building Alt+Num 5 Instant Radio Cooldown Ctrl+Num 1 Infinite Resources Ctrl+Num 2 Freeze Daytime Ctrl+Num 3 Daytime +1 Hour Ctrl+Num 4 Daytime -1 Hour Ctrl+Num 5 Set Game Speed

