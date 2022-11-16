We Who Are About to Die v0.1 (+32 Trainer) [Cheat Happens]

We Who Are About To Die by cheathappens.com ------------------------------------------------------- Activating this trainer ------------------------------------------------------- If not state otherwise below, press F1 at main menu. Listen for 'Trainer Activated'. Press desired hotkey. All hotkeys can be changed on the trainer. Trainer Options ------------------------------------------------------- # Player NumPad1: Unlimited Health NumPad2: Unlimited Stamina # Gameplay NumPad3: Game Speed Editor Options ------------------------------------------------------- # Currency Coin Fame # Player Stats Current Health Max Health # Training and Investment Training Tickets Gold Investment # Favor Joridus Favor Alluora Favor Valerius Favor Mazza Favor # Proficiency 1H Sword 1H Axe 1H Mace 2H Sword 2H Axe 2H Mace Spear Polearm Shield Stamina Max Stamina # Bracket Levels Type 1 Type 2 Type 3 Type 4 Type 5 Type 6 Type 7 Type 8 Notes ------------------------------------------------------- ==================================================================== Mute Hotkeys: ------------------------------------------------------- To temporarily disable the Hotkeys, press CTRL-H after trainer is activated. You can use CTRL-H to re-activate the Hotkeys as well. You can also mute specific hotkeys by changing the hotkey you want to mute to 'NONE'. Troubleshooting ------------------------------------------------------- Requirements: Aurora: *****://www.cheathappens.com/trainers.asp Support: *****://www.cheathappens.com/support.asp AUTHENTICITY NOTICE: ------------------------------------------------------- PLEASE REVIEW OUR PRIVACY POLICY AT *****://WWW.CHEATHAPPENS.COM/PRIVACYPOLICY.ASP Get more trainers and updates at ****://www.cheathappens.com