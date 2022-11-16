We Who Are About to Die v0.1 (+32 Trainer) [Cheat Happens]

Rate

Total votes: 2
60
November 16, 2022 - 4:09pm
  • PC

We Who Are About to Die v0.1 (+32 Trainer) [Cheat Happens]

Text file description: 
We Who Are About To Die by cheathappens.com
-------------------------------------------------------
Activating this trainer
-------------------------------------------------------
If not state otherwise below, press F1 at main menu.
Listen for 'Trainer Activated'.
Press desired hotkey. All hotkeys can be changed on the trainer.
Trainer Options
-------------------------------------------------------
# Player
	 NumPad1: Unlimited Health
	 NumPad2: Unlimited Stamina
# Gameplay
	 NumPad3: Game Speed
Editor Options
-------------------------------------------------------
# Currency
	 Coin
	 Fame
# Player Stats
	 Current Health
	 Max Health
# Training and Investment
	 Training Tickets
	 Gold Investment
# Favor
	 Joridus Favor
	 Alluora Favor
	 Valerius Favor
	 Mazza Favor
# Proficiency
	 1H Sword
	 1H Axe
	 1H Mace
	 2H Sword
	 2H Axe
	 2H Mace
	 Spear
	 Polearm
	 Shield
	 Stamina
	 Max Stamina
# Bracket Levels
	 Type 1
	 Type 2
	 Type 3
	 Type 4
	 Type 5
	 Type 6
	 Type 7
	 Type 8
Notes
-------------------------------------------------------
====================================================================
Mute Hotkeys:
-------------------------------------------------------
To temporarily disable the Hotkeys, press CTRL-H after trainer is
activated.  You can use CTRL-H to re-activate the Hotkeys as well.
You can also mute specific hotkeys by changing the hotkey you want to mute to 'NONE'.
Troubleshooting
-------------------------------------------------------
Requirements:
Aurora: *****://www.cheathappens.com/trainers.asp
Support:
*****://www.cheathappens.com/support.asp
AUTHENTICITY NOTICE:
-------------------------------------------------------
PLEASE REVIEW OUR PRIVACY POLICY AT *****://WWW.CHEATHAPPENS.COM/PRIVACYPOLICY.ASP
Get more trainers and updates at ****://www.cheathappens.com

