Wild Hearts v1.0.2 (+15 Trainer) [Cheat Happens]

February 16, 2023 - 11:23am
  • PC

Text file description: 
WILD HEARTS by cheathappens.com
-------------------------------------------------------
Activating this trainer
-------------------------------------------------------
If not state otherwise below, press F1 at main menu.
Listen for 'Trainer Activated'.
Press desired hotkey. All hotkeys can be changed on the trainer.
Trainer Options
-------------------------------------------------------
# Player
	 NumPad1: Unlimited Health
	 NumPad2: Unlimited Stamina
	 NumPad3: No Hunger
# Items
	 NumPad4: Unlimited Healing Waters
	 NumPad5: Unlimited Thread
	 NumPad6: Unlimited Food
# Enemies
	 NumPad7: Super Damage
# Dragon Pit
	 NumPad8: Easy Dragon Pit Upgrades
# Karakuri Conjuring
	 NumPad9: Easy Conjure
# Forging
	 Multiply: Allow Easy Forge
	 Add: Easy Forge and Enhance
# Gameplay
	 Subtract: Game Speed
Editor Options
-------------------------------------------------------
# Currency
	 Yen
	 Orbs
# Selected Iventory
	 Amount
Notes
-------------------------------------------------------
Unlimited Food:
Open the EAT menu and you have 20 of each food if you have food.
Easy Dragon Pit Upgrades:
Toggle on and you can upgrade, even if you don't have the materials.
Easy Conjure:
Toggle on and you can likely forge even if you don't have the materials.
Allow Easy Forge :
Toggle on and then enter a Forge.  You can then toggle on Easy Forging and likely forge things, even if you don't have materials.  Toggle back OFF when done.
Easy Forge and Enhance:
Toggle on Allow Easy Forge and then enter a Forge.  You can then toggle on Easy Forging and likely forge things, even if you don't have materials.  Toggle back OFF when done.
====================================================================
Mute Hotkeys:
-------------------------------------------------------
To temporarily disable the Hotkeys, press CTRL-H after trainer is
activated.  You can use CTRL-H to re-activate the Hotkeys as well.
You can also mute specific hotkeys by changing the hotkey you want to mute to 'NONE'.
Troubleshooting
-------------------------------------------------------
Requirements:
Support:
AUTHENTICITY NOTICE:
-------------------------------------------------------
