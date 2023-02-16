Wild Hearts v1.0.2 (+15 Trainer) [Cheat Happens]

WILD HEARTS by cheathappens.com ------------------------------------------------------- Activating this trainer ------------------------------------------------------- If not state otherwise below, press F1 at main menu. Listen for 'Trainer Activated'. Press desired hotkey. All hotkeys can be changed on the trainer. Trainer Options ------------------------------------------------------- # Player NumPad1: Unlimited Health NumPad2: Unlimited Stamina NumPad3: No Hunger # Items NumPad4: Unlimited Healing Waters NumPad5: Unlimited Thread NumPad6: Unlimited Food # Enemies NumPad7: Super Damage # Dragon Pit NumPad8: Easy Dragon Pit Upgrades # Karakuri Conjuring NumPad9: Easy Conjure # Forging Multiply: Allow Easy Forge Add: Easy Forge and Enhance # Gameplay Subtract: Game Speed Editor Options ------------------------------------------------------- # Currency Yen Orbs # Selected Iventory Amount Notes ------------------------------------------------------- Unlimited Food: Open the EAT menu and you have 20 of each food if you have food. Easy Dragon Pit Upgrades: Toggle on and you can upgrade, even if you don't have the materials. Easy Conjure: Toggle on and you can likely forge even if you don't have the materials. Allow Easy Forge : Toggle on and then enter a Forge. You can then toggle on Easy Forging and likely forge things, even if you don't have materials. Toggle back OFF when done. Easy Forge and Enhance: Toggle on Allow Easy Forge and then enter a Forge. You can then toggle on Easy Forging and likely forge things, even if you don't have materials. Toggle back OFF when done. ==================================================================== Mute Hotkeys: ------------------------------------------------------- To temporarily disable the Hotkeys, press CTRL-H after trainer is activated. You can use CTRL-H to re-activate the Hotkeys as well. You can also mute specific hotkeys by changing the hotkey you want to mute to 'NONE'. Troubleshooting ------------------------------------------------------- Requirements: Aurora: *****://www.cheathappens.com/trainers.asp Support: *****://www.cheathappens.com/support.asp AUTHENTICITY NOTICE: ------------------------------------------------------- PLEASE REVIEW OUR PRIVACY POLICY AT *****://WWW.CHEATHAPPENS.COM/PRIVACYPOLICY.ASP Get more trainers and updates at ****://www.cheathappens.com