Wild Hearts v1.0.2-v1.3.0 (+37 Trainer) [FLiNG]

OPTIONS Num 1 Infinite Health Num 2 Edit Max Health Num 3 Infinite Stamina Num 4 Edit Max Stamina Num 5 Max Weapon Gauge Num Hand Cannon Wont Overheat Num 6 100% Critical Chance Num 7 Infinite Healing Water Num 8 Infinite Karakuri Threads Num 9 Set Game Speed Num 0 Super Damage/One Hit Kills Num . Damage Multiplier Num + Defense Multiplier Ctrl+Num 1 Edit Gold Ctrl+Num 2 Edit Kemono Orbs Ctrl+Num 3 Edit Old Cogs Ctrl+Num 4 Edit Materials Amount Ctrl+Num 5 Edit Food Ingredients Amount Ctrl+Num 6 Empty Stomach Ctrl+Num 7 No Enlarge Dragon Pit Requirements Ctrl+Num 8 No Forge Weapon Requirements Ctrl+Num 9 No Forge Armor Requirements Ctrl+Num 0 No Craft Ornament Requirements Ctrl+F1 Instant Complete Guild of Fishermen Jobs Ctrl+F2 Unlock Giant Kemono Cyclopedia Info Ctrl+F3 Monster Loots Multiplier Ctrl+F4 Pickup Items Multiplier Ctrl+F5 Freeze Daytime Ctrl+F6 Daytime +1 Hour Alt+Num 1 Edit Attack Alt+Num 2 Edit Defense Alt+Num 3 Edit Elemental Resilience (All) Alt+Num 4 Edit Wood Dragon Pit Capacity Alt+Num 5 Edit Fire Dragon Pit Capacity Alt+Num 6 Edit Water Dragon Pit Capacity Alt+Num 7 Edit Wind Dragon Pit Capacity Alt+Num 8 Edit Earth Dragon Pit Capacity

