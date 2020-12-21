Hood: Outlaws & Legends Release Date Reveal Trailer

Hood: Outlaws & Legends opens pre-orders and announces release date in gameplay trailer at The Game Awards 2020

Hood: Outlaws and Legends, the multiplayer PvPvE heist game from Sumo Digital, comes to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC! Pre-order players will get exclusive bonuses and early access to the game from May 7 - three days before the official release on May 10! Gather your team of Outlaws and attempt to steal treasure from an oppressive government in a dark and violent medieval world. Get a first look at Hood’s intense gameplay in today’s Release Date Reveal Trailer, first aired during The Game Awards.

Eight outlaws, four legends

Every game of Hood: Outlaws & Legends starts with two teams of four players, fighting each other and the State to find, steal, and return the riches unfairly taken from the people. Four distinct characters with thousands of variations await, providing endless combinations and playstyles to adopt while outsmarting foes and executing the perfect heist with your friends.

Experience a gritty, violent, medieval world where every action has deadly consequences and life can be lost quickly, and brutally. Earn rewards and evolve your characters starting May 7, 2021, with full release on May 10.

Alongside early access from May 7, pre-ordering also comes with the Forest Lords cosmetic pack for free. The Forest Lords pack includes a skin for each character and weapon in the game. The Year 1 edition is also available for pre-order, giving access to Hood and three Battle Passes due to be released post-launch, after the initial free Season 0.

