Outriders: PC Spotlight & Details Trailer

#Outriders will release April 1, 2021 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC (Steam & Epic). Coming to Stadia later in 2021.

A free demo will release February 25, 2021.

Outriders is a 1-3 player co-op RPG shooter set in an original, dark and desperate sci-fi universe. As mankind bleeds out in the trenches of Enoch, you’ll create your own Outrider and embark on a journey across the hostile planet.