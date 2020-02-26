Predator: Hunting Grounds Free Trial Announcement Trailer

Join the fight from March 27 (5:00 PST) to March 29 (11:59 PST) in the Predator: Hunting Grounds Trial*.

Squad-up with friends as part of a Fireteam and take on dangerous missions before the Predator finds you – or become the Predator and hunt your prey.

Wield human and alien weaponry in this intense asymmetrical multiplayer experience – unlocking iconic gear and skins as you level up throughout the trial.

With cross-play support, team up or compete against PC players who access the trial via the Epic Games Store.

Start downloading the trial on PlayStation Store or Epic Game Store starting March 27 at these times:

Japan / Asia- 15:00 JST

Europe / Australia / New Zealand - 17:00 CET

North America - 17:00 PST

Trial ends March 29 at 23:59 JST / CET / PST

*PlayStation®Plus subscription required to play on PS4.