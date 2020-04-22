Predator: Hunting Grounds Official Trailer

Predator: Hunting Grounds Launches April 24, 2020 on PlayStation 4 and PC.

Pre-purchase to get bonus in-game items at launch inspired by the original movie:

• Exclusive ‘87 Predator Skin

• Early Access to “Ole Painless” Mini-Gun

HUNT OR BE HUNTED

Play an asymmetrical multiplayer* shooter that pits man against Predator. As part of a 4 person Fireteam, complete missions before the Predator finds you. Or be the Predator and hunt your prey.

Enter the World of Predator:

Enter a world that looks and feels completely authentic to the lore of the Predator universe. The lush jungle comes alive with the sights and sounds of military bravado moving toward their objective. While up in the trees, a flash of light and an ominous clicking sound belay that the team is about to face deadly opposition. From the epic Predator theme song to the signature light-bending cloaking and thermal Predator vision, fans of the Predator-verse will revel in both familiar and new canon.

Human vs. Alien Weaponry:

As a Fireteam member, wield a state-of-the-art arsenal, from pistols to assault rifles, shotguns, grenades and heavy weapons.** As the Predator, hunt with deadly alien tech including the shoulder-mounted Plasma Caster, Combistick, Smart Disc, Wrist Blades, and more.**

Jungle Warfare:

Drop into several conflict zones in South America, treacherous, thick with ranging trees and sprawling undergrowth. Guerilla soldiers are well-camouflaged between guarding shanty hide-outs at the water’s edge. Whether a Fireteam moves as a unit or takes a strategic split approach to reach each objective, the rich setting offers a diverse environment to perfect your approach. For the Predator, the trees are perfect for using otherworldy skills, crawling up tree trunks and stealthing through branches to stalk prey with frightening speed.