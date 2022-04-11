Rainbow Six Mobile Announcement Trailer

Sign up now for a chance to play before the release: http://www.rainbowsixmobile.com

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six is coming to mobile! Explore a diverse roster of Operators and destructible environments in classic maps like Bank and Border. Experience Rainbow Six Mobile: a competitive multiplayer, first-person tactical shooter. Play as an Attacker or Defender in PvP matches and face intense close-quarter combat while making timely tactical decisions.

Trailer developed from pre-alpha in-engine cinematics and mobile gameplay footage.