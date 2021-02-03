Rogue Company - Cinematic Teaser: Kestrel

Get a first look at the newest rogue, Kestrel. For more information, visit https://www.roguecompany.com . Save the day. Look good. Get paid.

Rogue Company is a multiplayer shooter available now all major platforms: Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Learn more at http://www.roguecompany.com

Rogue Company is a top-secret syndicate of elite Rogues around the globe. To most of the world, the elusive Rogues are a rumor at best. However, to those in the know, Rogue Company operatives are indispensable to solving the world’s deadliest and most challenging missions. As a Rogue, players will grab their weapon of choice and dive into iconic locations to compete online in various PVP game modes.

Group up with friends and dominate the competition. Rogue Company will feature cross-play and cross-save across all platforms. Rogue Company is developed by First Watch Games and published by Hi-Rez Studios.