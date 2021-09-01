Shadow of Conspiracy - Section 2 Gamescom 2021 Gameplay Reveal Trailer

Get an early look at the prototype of Shadow of Conspiracy - Section 2, a cinematic third and first person action role-playing game developed by a small Indie team in Germany.

In this deep, cinematic detective thriller, set in a dark, future version of Berlin in the year 2087, the players’ mind, body and soul will be put to the test as they deal with themes like guilt, love, friendship, sacrifice and betrayal.

The narrative-driven cyberpunk game is being developed by Elysium Game Studio in Unreal Engine 5 and is coming to Playstation 5.

Rated Mature