Total War: Three Kingdoms Mandate of Heaven Reveal Trailer

Mandate of Heaven is the massive forthcoming chapter Pack for Total War: THREE KINGDOMS. Focusing on the tumultuous events prior to the base-game campaign where discontent surrounds Emperor Ling as he deals with an administrative power-struggle as well as the ravaging Yellow Turban tribes who threaten his dynasty.

With eleven playable new and existing factions, nine unique characters, and over forty units – including a range of siege machinery and battlefield deployables – Mandate of Heaven allows THREE KINGDOMS players to wage war on an unprecedented scale. In a Total War first, Mandate of Heaven also features an evolving campaign which grants the ability to play through the prequel campaign directly into the base game setting, meaning players can forge an empire across two momentous periods within Chinese history.