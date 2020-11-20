Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition

All Cheat Codes:

Complete and comprehensive list of cheat codes in Age of Empires 3: Definitive Edition!

How to Use a Cheat Code:

In a singleplayer match, you may press enter and type in the code though chat.

Unit codes spawn their special unit at your town center (or whatever you have your shipments being sent to).

Units:

tuck tuck tuck - Tommynator Monster Truck (Grants Achievement).

wee ooh wee ooh - Big Andy Monster Truck.

ding ding ding - Monster Ice Cream Truck (can create villagers).

mustard relish and burning oil - Flaming Hot Dog Cart.

ya gotta make do with what ya got - Capybara Launching Bombards.

where's that axe? - George Crushington.

o Canada 2005 - Canadian Lazerbear.

don't kick the pitbull - Learicorn.

we wuv woo vol.2 - Flying Purple Tapir with rainbow trail.

Resources:

Give me liberty or give me coin - 10k Coin.

Medium Rare Please - 10k Food.

- 10k Wood.

trade plz - 10k Export.

a whole lot of love - 10k of each resource listed above.

nova & orion - 10k EXP.

A recent study indicated that 100% of herdables are obese - Fattens all animals.

Game Settings/Skips:

speed always wins - Increases gathering, building, training, researching,

and shipment rates for all players.

X marks the spot - Reveals entire map (doesn't remove Fog of War).

sooo good - Shows unit killfeed hovertext.

this is too hard - Skip and instantly win a singleplayer mission.