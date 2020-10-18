October 18, 2020 - 2:32pm
1 Video available for Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition, see below
Return to adventure in Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition.
Available Now Celebrate one of the most beloved real-time strategy franchises with stunning 4K Ultra HD graphics, a fully remastered soundtrack, two new game modes, including all expansions and all 14 civilizations, plus two brand new civilizations – the Swedes and Inca.
Get it on Windows 10, Xbox Game Pass for PC, and Steam.
