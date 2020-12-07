Assassin's Creed Odyssey

Cyclops boss location

To fight the Cyclops boss and get the "Eye On The Prize" achievement for defeating him, complete the "A God Among Men" (Kythera Island), "Left To Dye" (Kythera Island), and "Stairway To Olympos" (Kythera Island) side quests. As part of this questline, you will find the Cyclops boss on the Forgotten Isle (he is not accessible outside of this quest). Note: This has nothing to do with the Sequence 1 story boss that has the same name. The Cyclops of this questline is a high-level one-eyed monster.

Medusa boss location

To fight the Medusa boss and get the "In Perseus's Image" achievement for defeating her, complete the "Romancing The Stone Garden" (Lesbos Island), "Love's Long Shadow", "Hard To Artemis", "Heavy Is The Spear", "Keys To Happiness?", and "Writhing Dead" side quests. Medusa is the endboss of this questline, found in the Petrified Temple on Lesbos. All of these quests take place on Lesbos Island, which is a high-level endgame region. Medusa is a Level 50 boss -- so you need to be at least Level 46 to have a chance.

Minotaur boss location

To fight the Minotaur boss and get the "A-maze-ing Victory!" achievement for defeating him, complete the "Myths And Minotaurs" (Messara Island), "Of Minotaurs And Men" (Messara Island), and "He Waits" (Messara Island) side quests. The Minotaur is the endboss of this questline, found in the Labyrinth Of Lost Souls. Simply complete the side quests to fight him.

Sphinx riddle solutions and location

To complete the Sphinx riddle and get the "Riddle Me This" achievement, complete the "A Family's Legacy" (Thera), "Lore Of The Sphinx" (Boeotia Region), and "Awaken The Myth" (Boeotia Region) side quests. The "A Family's Legacy" side quest is automatically unlocked after the "United Front" main mission in Sequence 7. That side quest will take you to Atlantis. After discovering Atlantis, you will unlock the "Lore Of The Sphinx" quest. Unlike the other three world bosses, this one is not an actual fight but a series of three questions that must be answered correctly. The tricky part is the questions are different every time. They are selected from a pool of 12 possible questions. The correct answers can be: Stars, Tree, Fish, Hummingbird, Sun, Memory, Moon, Mountain, Spider, Time, Death, River. If you answer incorrectly, you will die and have to answer a new set of questions. It is important that you remember your answers (or write them down). After the three questions, you must press three buttons corresponding with your answers. If you press a wrong button, you die and have to start over.

Becoming Champion of the Arena

The Arena is found in Pephka, the region in the bottom right of the world map. Defeat all five enemies in the Arena to become Champion and get the "Are You Not Entertained?" achievement. The last enemy is Level 50, but you can defeat him at Level 45 with good gear. At Level 50, the enemy is not too difficult to defeat. Note: Defeating just the Level 50 arena champ is not enough to get the "Are You Not Entertained?" achievement -- you must defeat all five enemies.

Easily defeat Legendary Animals

To easily defeat Legendary Animals, you can trick enemies into fighting them for you. First, build up your Wanted Meter until a Mercenary is dispatched to hunt you. The higher the Wanted Level, the more powerful the Mercenary will be. You will normally just need a Mercenary that is a little higher level than you. Wait until a Mercenary appears nearby. Once they see you, run to the Legendary Hunt location. The Mercenary will follow you for a long time. As long as you are on the island with the Legendary Hunt, you should be able to lure the Mercenary into a fight. Go to the Legendary Animal and start fighting. Once the Mercenary and the Animal engage, you can move back and allow them to fight. The Legendary Animal will normally win in a fight against a Mercenary. While the animal is distracted by the Mercenary, attack it from behind to get in some easy hits, then back away. Once the Mercenary is killed, quickly kill the animal. This trick also works with other enemies. For example, if there is a bandit camp nearby, you can lure the entire group of enemies (and leader) to the Legendary Animal to fight it.

Romancing options

To romance someone in Assassin's Creed: Odyssey, you just need to find them and complete their side or main quests. Watch for a "romance" option, which just means sex. The following is a list of all characters you can sleep with. There will be a quick cutscene that shows how your character seals the deal. Note: Romance has no effect on future romances. You can romance all characters in the game, if desired. There are no repercussions or negative effects from romancing any character, even if you romance women and men. Your gender selection at the start of the game also does not change who you can romance.

Female

Odessa: She is a young relative of Odysseus. She can be found and rescued on Ithaka, in Odysseus's Palace, to begin her quests.

Auxesia: She is an elderly woman that gives you a quest. She can be found in Phokis, on Mount Parnassos.

Xenia: She is a bronze-skinned pirate that sends you on quests to locate hidden treasures.

Roxana: She is a tough fighter. She can be found on the small island of Hydrea, where she is sparring.

Kyra: She is a long-hair Spartan rebel soldier. She is located in the Silver Islands region, on the isle of Mykonos. She can be found in the Porphyrion Cave.

Daphnae: She is a young "Daughter of Artemis". She can be found near the Temple Of Artemis, in the Phokis region.

Male

Kosta: He is a thick, bearded blacksmith that is located on on Lokris Island. He can be found in the port town on Red Lake Bay.

Alkibiades: He is a lean, silver-haired young man. He can be found in Athens, in the Attika region. You will meet him in Perikles's house in Sequence 4.

Lykaon: He is a lean, rugged healer. He can be found in Phokis, in a town in the Sacred Lands of Apollo.

Easy "Aphrodite's Embrace" achievement

During certain dialogues in main and side quests, you can choose dialogue lines with a Heart icon on them. If you always select those, they will lead to romances. An easy way to get this early is by doing the "Age Is Just A Number" side quest in Phokis (Grand Mount Parnassos sub-region). It requires you to loot a deer and bear, which are both found in the same region as the quest. When returning to the quest giver at the end of the quest, select the "Let Me Satisfy You" dialogue with the heart icon to get the "Aphrodite's Embrace" achievement after the resulting cutscene. Alternatively, at the end of Sequence 4 in the "Perikle's Symposium" main quest, you will go to a party and can sleep with Alkibiades. Select the "Let's Get These Clothes Off" dialogue with the heart icon after getting oil for Alkibiades.

Easy "Everybody Benefits" achievement

Markos's questline starts with the "A Business Opportunity" side quest on Kos Island ("Highlands Of Asklepiades" sub-region). It begins by finding Markos in a cage inside the enemy fort, where the quest marker is displayed. You must free him and carry him back to his house to continue the questline. At the end of the questline, he will give you a nice axe and you will get the "Everybody Benefits" achievement.

Easy "I Have The Power" achievement

First, unlock the "Warrior Ability: Overpower Attacks" and "Hunter Ability: Overpower Bow Strike" skills. Only the first tier of the skills are required. Once you have the skills, press RB + RT to perform an overpower attack (consumes three full adrenaline segments). Do this with the following weapon types to get the "I Have The Power" achievement: Sword, Dagger, Heavy Blunt, Heavy Bladed, Staff, Spear, Bow (requires "Overpower Bow Strike" skill). Note: There is also a Bare-Handed takedown when you unequip the weapons from inventory, but it is not required for this achievement.

Easy "Ramming Speed" and "Wrath Of The Amazons" achievements

First, get a female crew (cosmetic ship skin). There are multiple of these in the game, but the following are the easiest options:

• Get "The Assassins (Female)" from Ubisoft Club for free, as it just requires a Uplay account. In the map menu, press Left and select the "Ubisoft Club" option.

• Find "Bandits (Female)" at the "Sunken Wreck Of Datis" underwater location, southwest of Delos Island.

• Successfully complete the "Olympian" questline ("Going For Gold" achievement).

• Successfully complete the "Daughters Of Artemis" questline ("Master Of The Hunt" achievement).

In the ship menu, select the Female Crew cosmetic item in the bottom right corner. Leave the lieutenants blank (no female lieutenants required for this). Then, disable a ship at sea. Shoot it until it is disabled, but do not board it. Ram it at full speed at its center (hold A to speed up) to break the ship in half and get the "Ramming Speed" and "Wrath Of The Amazons" achievements for cleaving a ship in half and for cleaving it with a female crew.

Easy "Stink Eye" achievement

First, successfully complete Sequence 1 of the story. At the end of the sequence, you will encounter the "Cyclops" boss. There will be a funny cutscene in which your character puts the Cyclop's eye in a goat's rectum. You can later find this eye again. Simply return after Sequence 1 and kill some random goats anywhere on Kephallonia (starting region). After approximately 10-20 goat kills (it is a random drop), it should drop. Goats can easily be killed with the bow from a distance. Make sure to loot the goats after killing them. Goats are found everywhere in that region, and the eye can be dropped anywhere on the island.

Easy "War Master" achievement

This achievement requires you to take down a region's power level (purple bar on map) to zero and only then kill the leader of the region. Hover over any region on the map, and it will display a purple bar in the bottom right corner. It can say fortified (three bars), weakened (two bars), vulnerable (one bar). You must make the purple bar completely disappear. This can be done by doing the following things:

• Kill soldiers from the faction in power (see colored outlines around the region; Red = Sparta, Blue = Athens).

• Burn war supplies (found at forts and leader houses).

• Pillage the nation treasure (found at forts).

To find war supplies and nation treasure more easily, use your eagle to scan enemy forts and look for the purple icons. Supplies can be burned down with the torch. Only after the purple bar on the map disappears can you kill the leader. The leader is marked on the map by a gray or purple icon. A good place to do this is on Kos Island because it is a very small region and fast to complete. Just go to all the question-mark icons on the map to reveal the forts, leader house, and other points of interest that allow you to lower the power level. Note: This does not work in the Megaris region (first story region where you must play conquest battles).

Easy "You Work For Me Now" achievement

Legendary NPCs are usually the Captains/Polemarchs at enemy Forts. You can use your eagle to see if an enemy is legendary. Press Up to use eagle view and LT to scan the enemies. In the top right corner, it will display the NPC rarity. The ones you want are colored yellow. Simply go to a fort and scan everyone before attacking. To recruit the NPCs, you must knock them out. Either use the Sparta Kick skill as the finishing blow or unequip your weapon in the inventory to fight with bare fists. You can use weapons to weaken the enemy, just the final hit must be from bare hands or Sparta Kick. When the enemy is knocked out, stand over them and click the Left Analog-stick to recruit. You cannot do this while in combat. If other enemies are still alive, kill them, then recruit the knocked-out enemies. Then, open the ship menu, select "Special Lieutenants", and hire the NPC for some money.

Achievements

Accomplish the indicated achievement to get the corresponding number of Gamerscore points:

Child of Poseidon (15 points): Complete all underwater location objectives.

Make It Your Own (15 points): Engrave your first item.

You Work for Me Now (15 points): Recruit and assign a Legendary NPC for your ship.

Shiny! (15 points): Acquire and equip your first Legendary item.

I am Legend (30 points): Equip 1 Legendary melee weapon and 5 Legendary armor pieces.

Are You Not Entertained? (30 points): Become Champion of the Arena.

Demigod (15 points): Reach Level 50.

Godly Power (15 points): Acquire a Tier 3 active Ability.

Top of the Food Chain (20 points): Become the first Mercenary.

Hermes's Homie (20 points): Unveil all sub-regions of Greece.

Lord of the Seas (30 points): Fully upgrade the Adrestia.

The Argonauts (30 points): Fully crew the Adrestia with Legendary Lieutenants.

Scourge of the Aegean (15 points): Sink your first Epic Ship.

Blood Sport (20 points): Defeat a Mercenary in the Arena.

Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger (20 points): Upgrade the Adrestia for the first time.

Fashion's Creed (15 points): Equip a Legendary Armor set.

Aphrodite's Embrace (15 points): Spend the night with another character.

Ramming Speed (15 points): Cleave a ship in half.

I Have the Power (15 points): Perform an Overpower Attack with every weapon type.

War Master (15 points): Kill the Leader of any Region with Low Resources, other than Megaris.

Misthios in Training (20 points): Complete 20 Bounties, War Contracts, or Naval Quests from Message Boards.

Infamous (15 points): Raise your Bounty to the maximum level.

Hero for Hire (15 points): Win your first on land conquest battle in any region (excluding Megaris in Hero's Journey).

The Midas Touch (15 points): Engrave a Legendary Item with a Legendary Effect.

Additionally, there are 26 secret achievements:

This is Sparta! (10 points): Complete the Battle of 300.

An Odyssey in the Making (15 points): Complete Episode 1.

Past Mistakes (15 points): Complete Episode 2.

Evil Unearthed (15 points): Complete Episode 3.

The Bright Minds (15 points): Complete Episode 4.

From the Ashes (15 points): Complete Episode 5.

Democracy Falls (15 points): Complete Episode 6.

Legend in the Making (15 points): Complete Episode 7.

Taking Back Athens (20 points): Complete Episode 8.

Odyssey's End (50 points): Complete Episode 9 + Epilogue.

Legacy Restored (30 points): Upgrade your Spear to Tier 6.

The Cult Unmasked (30 points): Defeat all the Cultists of Kosmos.

Stink Eye (15 points): Recover the Cyclops's eye from a goat on Kephallonia.

In Perseus's Image (20 points): Defeat Medusa.

A-maze-ing Victory! (20 points): Defeat the Minotaur.

Eye on the Prize (20 points): Defeat the Cyclops.

Riddle Me This (15 points): Outwit the Sphinx.

Master of the Hunt (20 points): Complete the Daughters of Artemis questline.

Everybody Benefits (20 points): Complete Markos's questline.

Trust Me, I'm a Doctor (20 points): Complete the Hippokrates questline.

A Pirate's Life for Me (20 points): Complete Xenia's questline.

Going For Gold (30 points): Complete the Olympic questline.

One Head Down... (30 points): Defeat a full cluster of Cultists of Kosmos.

Birthright (15 points): Discover Atlantis and speak with Pythagoras.

Island Hopper (50 points): Complete 20 Quests on Pephka, Obsidian and Abantis islands.

Wrath of the Amazons (15 points): Cleave a ship while having an all-women crew.