Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2

Episode 2:

Successfully complete Episode 1 to unlock Episode 2.

Episode EX:

Successfully complete Episode 2 without the Zanmatou to unlock Episode EX.

Final Episode:

Successfully complete Episode 2 with the Zanmatou or complete Episode EX to unlock the Final Episode.

Zangetsu form:

Successfully complete the Final Episode to unlock the Zangetsu as a selectable form.

Achievements:

Accomplish the indicated achievement to get the corresponding number of Gamerscore points:

The Dragon's Silhouette (20 points): Finish Stage 1 for the first time.

Unity & Determination (60 points): Finish Episode 1.

Additionally, there are 17 secret achievements:

Cleave the Moon (200 points): Complete all other achievements.

Enchanting Deception (20 points): Finish Stage 2 for the first time.

Raging Chariot (20 points): Finish Stage 3 for the first time.

The Queen's Dirge (20 points): Finish Stage 4 for the first time.

Chains of Fire (20 points): Finish Stage 5 for the first time.

The Titan's Sarcophagus (20 points): Finish Stage 6 for the first time.

Muted Cries (20 points): Finish Stage 7 for the first time.

The Demon's Crown (20 points): Finish Stage 8 for the first time.

Unleash The Power of the Zanmatou! (30 points): Acquire the Zanmatou in Episode 2.

The Words She Spoke (60 points): Finish Episode 2 without obtaining the Zanmatou.

Unbreakable Bonds (60 points): Obtain the Zanmatou and finish Episode 2.

That Woman, Dominique (80 points): Obtain the Zanmatou and finish Episode 2 without using Stage Select.

Oath of Reunion (60 points): Finish Episode EX.

Is That Really Necessary? (30 points): Finish the 7 normal stages of the Final Episode.

The Moon's Lament (60 points): Finish the Final Episode with at least one comrade.

384,400km Beyond (100 points): View the ending earned by finishing all the stages in the Final Episode.

Luna Secare (100 points): Finish the Final Episode using only Zangetsu.