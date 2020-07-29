Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2

- Xbox One
Episode 2:
Successfully complete Episode 1 to unlock Episode 2.
Episode EX:
Successfully complete Episode 2 without the Zanmatou to unlock Episode EX.
Final Episode:
Successfully complete Episode 2 with the Zanmatou or complete Episode EX to unlock the Final Episode.
Zangetsu form:
Successfully complete the Final Episode to unlock the Zangetsu as a selectable form.
Achievements:
Accomplish the indicated achievement to get the corresponding number of Gamerscore points:
The Dragon's Silhouette (20 points): Finish Stage 1 for the first time.
Unity & Determination (60 points): Finish Episode 1.
Additionally, there are 17 secret achievements:
Cleave the Moon (200 points): Complete all other achievements.
Enchanting Deception (20 points): Finish Stage 2 for the first time.
Raging Chariot (20 points): Finish Stage 3 for the first time.
The Queen's Dirge (20 points): Finish Stage 4 for the first time.
Chains of Fire (20 points): Finish Stage 5 for the first time.
The Titan's Sarcophagus (20 points): Finish Stage 6 for the first time.
Muted Cries (20 points): Finish Stage 7 for the first time.
The Demon's Crown (20 points): Finish Stage 8 for the first time.
Unleash The Power of the Zanmatou! (30 points): Acquire the Zanmatou in Episode 2.
The Words She Spoke (60 points): Finish Episode 2 without obtaining the Zanmatou.
Unbreakable Bonds (60 points): Obtain the Zanmatou and finish Episode 2.
That Woman, Dominique (80 points): Obtain the Zanmatou and finish Episode 2 without using Stage Select.
Oath of Reunion (60 points): Finish Episode EX.
Is That Really Necessary? (30 points): Finish the 7 normal stages of the Final Episode.
The Moon's Lament (60 points): Finish the Final Episode with at least one comrade.
384,400km Beyond (100 points): View the ending earned by finishing all the stages in the Final Episode.
Luna Secare (100 points): Finish the Final Episode using only Zangetsu.
