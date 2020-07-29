Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2

Episode 2:

Successfully complete Episode 1 to unlock Episode 2.

Episode EX:

Successfully complete Episode 2 without the Zanmatou to unlock Episode EX.

Final Episode:

Successfully complete Episode 2 with the Zanmatou or complete Episode EX to unlock the Final Episode.

Zangetsu form:

Successfully complete the Final Episode to unlock the Zangetsu as a selectable form.

Steam achievements:

Successfully complete the indicated task to unlock the corresponding achievement. To view your achievements and stats in Steam, select "Community", "My profile", "View all my games", then the game and view stats.

Unity & Determination: Finish Episode 1.

The Dragon's Silhouette: Finish Stage 1 for the first time.

384,400km Beyond: View the ending earned by finishing all the stages in the Final Episode.

Luna Secare: Finish the Final Episode using only Zangetsu.

Oath of Reunion: Finish Episode EX.

That Woman, Dominique: Obtain the Zanmatou and finish Episode 2 without using Stage Select.

The Moon's Lament: Finish the Final Episode with at least one comrade.

The Words She Spoke: Finish Episode 2 without obtaining the Zanmatou.

Unbreakable Bonds: Obtain the Zanmatou and finish Episode 2.

Chains of Fire: Finish Stage 5 for the first time.

Is That Really Necessary?: Finish the 7 normal stages of the Final Episode.

Muted Cries: Finish Stage 7 for the first time.

Raging Chariot: Finish Stage 3 for the first time.

The Demon's Crown: Finish Stage 8 for the first time.

The Queen's Dirge: Finish Stage 4 for the first time.

The Titan's Sarcophagus: Finish Stage 6 for the first time.

Unleash The Power of the Zanmatou!: Acquire the Zanmatou in Episode 2.

Enchanting Deception: Finish Stage 2 for the first time.