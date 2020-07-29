Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2

Episode 2:

Successfully complete Episode 1 to unlock Episode 2.

Episode EX:

Successfully complete Episode 2 without the Zanmatou to unlock Episode EX.

Final Episode:

Successfully complete Episode 2 with the Zanmatou or complete Episode EX to unlock the Final Episode.

Zangetsu form:

Successfully complete the Final Episode to unlock the Zangetsu as a selectable form.

Trophies:

Successfully complete one of the following tasks to get a trophy:

Cleave the Moon (Platinum): Obtain all of the game's trophies.

Unity & Determination (Gold): Finish Episode 1.

The Dragon's Silhouette (Bronze): Finish Stage 1 for the first time.

Additionally, there are 16 secret trophies:

384,400km Beyond (Gold): View the ending earned by finishing all the stages in the Final Episode.

Luna Secare (Gold): Finish the Final Episode using only Zangetsu.

Oath of Reunion (Gold): Finish Episode EX.

That Woman, Dominique (Gold): Obtain the Zanmatou and finish Episode 2 without using Stage Select.

The Moon's Lament (Gold): Finish the Final Episode with at least one comrade.

The Words She Spoke (Gold): Finish Episode 2 without obtaining the Zanmatou.

Unbreakable Bonds (Gold): Obtain the Zanmatou and finish Episode 2.

Chains of Fire (Silver): Finish Stage 5 for the first time.

Is That Really Necessary? (Silver): Finish the 7 normal stages of the Final Episode.

Muted Cries (Silver): Finish Stage 7 for the first time.

Raging Chariot (Silver): Finish Stage 3 for the first time.

The Demon's Crown (Silver): Finish Stage 8 for the first time.

The Queen's Dirge (Silver): Finish Stage 4 for the first time.

The Titan's Sarcophagus (Silver): Finish Stage 6 for the first time.

Unleash The Power of the Zanmatou! (Silver): Acquire the Zanmatou in Episode 2.

Enchanting Deception (Bronze): Finish Stage 2 for the first time.