Cheat Codes:

Cheat Mode can be unlocked during the game’s Prologue. There is a secret screen to the left of where you begin the area, containing Madeline’s car and some street lamps. On this screen, you must enter a special button combination.

The cheat code consists of the following actions:

Left, Right, Journal, Climb, Up, Up, Down, Left, Climb, Confirm

For a keyboard with default controls, this would translate to:

Left, Right, Tab, Z, Up, Up, Down, Left, Z, C

On an Xbox controller with default controls, this would translate to:

Left, Right, LT, RT, Up, Up, Down, Left, RT, A