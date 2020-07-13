Detroit: Become Human

How to Get Kamski Ending:

Kara and Alice:

To get the Kamski ending the fate of Kara and Alice is to die. A good place/final chance to do this is the Zlatko's mission where you simply fail all the quick time events and get purposefully caught and shot.

Connor:

As Connor you just simply have to fail your mission to find Jericho and get

deactivated.

Markus:

When playing as Marcus you have to either shoot/sacrifice yourself in the freedom

march mission depending on the route you've taken. Personally I would recommend

the peaceful one but it doesn't matter.