Detroit: Become Human

July 13, 2020
  PC

How to Get Kamski Ending:

Kara and Alice:
To get the Kamski ending the fate of Kara and Alice is to die. A good place/final chance to do this is the Zlatko's mission where you simply fail all the quick time events and get purposefully caught and shot.

Connor:
As Connor you just simply have to fail your mission to find Jericho and get
deactivated.

Markus:
When playing as Marcus you have to either shoot/sacrifice yourself in the freedom
march mission depending on the route you've taken. Personally I would recommend
the peaceful one but it doesn't matter.

