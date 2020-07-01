Rank List All Champions:

A Rank list of All Champions in Endless World. To be adjusted as warranted through discussion, feedback and new information. I have several months into the game and play with my fiance on a daily basis. I am currently ranked in the top 100.

If I have any bias it is towards warriors. I especially like Bruiser type champions (Andre). I am not fond of the very stale and somewhat boring MAGE META and avoid playing mages as much as possible. That said, Eva is so strong its hard to get anywhere without her and so she is reluctantly in my line up..

I have not personally tested all of the champions. I wish I could. Where I have

no direct play time on a champion I have relied on research of top player line

ups, arena and encounter battles as well as a review of the skills of the champion to arrive at a fairly accurate estimation of their relative strengths.

The List:

A+ Eva

A+ Kassandra

A Gorguts

A Shari

A Honeybell

A- Beck

A- Candida

B+ Lili

B+ Dynor

B+ Ironheart

B+ Mondulas

B+ Feu

B Fern

B Genji

B Draculis

B Pandora

B- Andre

B- Arnault

B- Moss

B- Marshall Paw

C+ Charles

C+ Lukar Drey

C+ Griffon

C+ Mediera

C+ Larusso

C+ Neige

C Kukkbar

C Cara

C Varrell

C Afra

C- Petyr

C- Krystal

C- Leaf

C- Noel

D+ Vonil

D+ Fantome

D Eli Eck

D Burke

D Medes

D- Cheiko

D- Squall

D- Aftershock