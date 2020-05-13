How to Track Side Missions?:

Side Missions can be tracked from the Mission Played menu screen.

This will list all the tasks you are required to complete.

You will find Side Missions as additional tasks when you are at a certain

level of the game. These are missions that contain tasks as covering a

position or rescuing ally soldiers. Side Missions contain tasks that you

have to complete without skipping in order to move on to the next mission.

Unlockable Classes

Support:

Gabe’s main class. The Support class excels in providing healing and other

beneficial bonuses to allies. They can both heal single target or entire

groups of Gears. The range on many of their healing abilities is nearly

limitless so a strong Support is vital for any successful campaign.

Unlocked Act 1 Chapter IV.

Vanguard:

Sid’s class and if you play in the launch window, Cole’s class. Vanguards

are the solo tanks of Gears Tactics. They can self heal at the end of each

turn, leech health from the damage they deal, and the Intimidate area of

effect ability is fantastic for pushing enemies out of cover or Overwatch.

Unlocked by default.

Heavy:

The Heavy units are specialists at taking out swarms. Huge miniguns allows

for some incredible suppression fire against swarms. Works even better

when paired with a Support for the extra action points bonus. The Anchor

skill, the classes primary ability, offers increased accuracy and damage

up to 30% and 45% respectively. Simple hunker them down in a location and

move to keep the bonuses applied. Unlocked after you rescue your first two

gears in Act I, Chapter II

Scout:

The close quarters specialist of your outfit. The Scout excels at getting

behind enemy lines with abilities that allow for cloaking and sneak attacks.

Due to the dangerous nature of their design, they can be difficult to use,

but the pay-off is worth the effort. Unlocked after you rescue your first

two gears in Act I, Chapter II.

Sniper:

With chainsaws and bayonets aplenty, long range can be lacking in your

initial outfit, in comes the Sniper. Sniper classes benefit from reduced

accuracy penalty on long-range targets. They specialize in high damage

critical attacks, perfect for taking out that bulking brute.

Unlocked after you encounter Mikayla on Act 1, Chapter IV.