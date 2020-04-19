Half-Life: Alyx

How to Skip Jeff (Cheats):

In case you do not like / wish to play the "Jeff" chapter for any reason.

Bye Jeff!

I literally just cant cope with this section, it makes me instantly mad. I HATE stealth games and I hate this section it instantly makes me rage out because of how contrived this BS is and it's really spoiled the game because I cant get past it. It's not about knowing what to do because I've looked at walkthroughs but I just cant do it in the game because of how stressed it makes me. I made this guide for anyone else that just wants to skip it (or is an aspie like me!)

Warning: Many would consider this cheating, but for me this section is unplayable due to stress (not fear! fear in games is cool, but this is like Stealth), when I tried multiple times to play this section it got me so angry i couldn't concentrate and get past it. Thats right, it's irrational, but I have a medical condition which means to certain stimuli I have a very odd and often destructive reactions, stealth in games is one of them. Here's how to skip it.

* Leave the game and then right click the game's icon in your library and click

"properties"

* Click "set launch options" and in the little box write "-console -vconsole" (without speechmarks. Save then run the game again.

* Load up the game to the menu, then goto your computer screen and press the ` key (next to the 1 key on most keyboards) to bring up the "vconsole" in a separate window.

* In the "COMMAND" box at the bottom of that type "map a4_C17_zoo" without speechmarks and enter.

* It will then load you up into the "captivity" section which is the next chapter.

Note that you will start with all weapons you should have unlocked up to that point, but NO upgrades from resin machines you may have previously had. There is a resin machine quite nearby however, and you will discover you also start with 116 resin in your inventory.

If that isn't enough you can try the below COMMAND that i discovered for more resin (but be warned... this is very cheaty):

give item_hlvr_crafting_currency_large

There we are. You might also wanna quit the game and remove those launch options in case they interfere with the achievements.